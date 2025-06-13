Capitals 2025 Draft Target: Haoxi “Simon” Wang

The Washington Capitals have a strong forward prospect pool headlined by Ryan Leonard, Andrew Cristall, and Ilya Protas. Therefore, it does not seem like a stretch for the Capitals to target defensemen and goalies at the 2025 NHL Draft unless there is a best-player-available forward that falls into their lap.

In recent drafts, Washington has selected a defenseman with their second-round selection, and there is a reasonable expectation that they will do the same this year. If they do look to add to the blue line, one player they should target is a 6-foot-6 defenseman from the other side of the globe, Haoxi “Simon” Wang.

Wang’s Journey Started in China

Wang, who got his name Simon from an international kindergarten class, is looking to become the second Chinese-born player to sign an NHL contract, following Kevin He, who signed with the Winnipeg Jets last season. The tall blueliner has had a steep development curve since arriving in Toronto from Beijing, China, five years ago. At that time, a 5-foot-4 Wang had to convince his parents to let him move across the world to chase his dream. “I think they saw my passion,” Wang said at the 2025 NHL Combine. “They saw my drive and the belief I had in myself, and basically paint the bigger picture to them and kind of sell them on the dream.”

Simon Wang at the 2025 NHL Draft Combine (Photo by Christopher Babos / The Hockey Writers)

Wang skated three seasons in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) before playing with the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). His stats didn’t jump off the page with two points and a plus-3 rating in 32 games in his first taste of high-profile junior hockey. The 2024-25 OHL 2nd Team All-Rookie selection looked more comfortable in 21 playoff games with Oshawa and contributed three assists. Wang earned OHL Rookie of the Week honors during the Eastern Conference Final against the Barrie Colts in late April.

”I’m still learning,” Wang said about his late arrival to the scene. “I might still be behind a lot of guys, but my potential … is really exciting. As an inexperienced guy going from China to Toronto, I was already behind, and I didn’t start learning the game until I was 14.”

Wang showcased a glimpse of the strength that comes with his size at this year’s combine. He placed second in his left-hand grip strength, while finishing eighth in right-handed strength testing among the 80+ testing participants. Simon was particularly proud of his third-place finish in the force plate vertical jump. ”I liked my vertical jump,” Wang said. “I put a lot of work into it during the season. So, pretty happy.”

Wang will not be waiting alone for his name to be called later this month. “My brother and his wife will be at the draft there for me,” Simon said. “Some other family members, friends, and advisors that have helped me throughout the way will be there to support me.”

Wang Fills Prospect Deficiency in Washington

Wang could bring a unique element to the Capitals’ backend as their current prospects lack size. Cole Hutson, a 5-foot-10 2024 second-round pick, highlights the group with a similar game to that of the NHL’s 2025 Calder Memorial Trophy winner (and older brother), Lane Hutson. Wang is expected to join Hutson at Boston University in the 2025-26 season as the duo learns under ex-NHL forward and head coach Jay Pandolfo.

The Capitals have only two defensive prospects above the 6-foot mark: Ryan Muggli and Vincent Iorio. Muggli is 6-foot-1, while Vincent Iorio is 6-foot-3. If Wang is available, the Capitals should pounce on the opportunity to add size to a prospect system that could use a bit more reach.