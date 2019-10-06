Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (2-0-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE

Carolina hosts Tampa Bay after the Hurricanes knocked off Washington 3-2 in overtime.

Carolina finished 46-29-7 overall a season ago while going 24-13-4 at home. Goalies for the Hurricanes compiled a .906 save percentage while giving up 2.6 goals on 28.4 shots per game last season.

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (54) and Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Ryan Callahan (24) during the NHL game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes at the PNC Arena. (THW Archives)

Tampa Bay went 62-16-4 overall with a 30-9-2 record on the road a season ago. The Lightning scored 319 total goals last season while collecting 547 assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press