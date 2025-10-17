Chase Reid Poised to Climb 2026 NHL Draft Boards

Most consider draft-eligible Soo Greyhounds defenceman Chase Reid to be a borderline top-10 prospect in the 2026 class. That’s for good reason. Brilliant once he made the jump to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) last December, the 17-year-old is an early favourite of many analysts.

But by the time Reid’s 2025–26 campaign is over, his stock might be even higher. With the way he’s playing now, a top-five selection is in the realm of possibility.

Analyzing Reid’s Three-Point Night

Reid had a three-point night—all assists—against the Saginaw Spirit on Oct. 15. The performance has him tied for third in OHL assists, already hitting the double-digit mark through 11 contests. Here’s a look at his points from Wednesday:

Chase Reid’s (SSM25) 3-point game vs. Saginaw



1st assist: Perfect stretch pass



2nd assist: Made a lot of good plays on the PP – finally rewarded



3rd assist: Wins a battle to set up a rushpic.twitter.com/BOZDk7Q9c0 — Justin Giampietro (@justingiam) October 16, 2025

This highlight reel gives a brief outline of Reid’s game. His passing ability is one of his better traits, applying the perfect amount of touch in both short- and long-range situations. He’s an effective power-play quarterback for the Soo, as well, opening up passing lanes using his elite skating ability. On the final assist, Reid put some of his defensive work on display, winning a battle to set up a rush chance.

It should be reiterated that Reid is a terrific skater. Finding 6-foot-2, 185-pound defencemen who can move the puck with their legs isn’t easy. This is a big factor in his transitional and offensive excellence, creating opportunities that most blueliners cannot.

Chase Reid (SSM25) with a nice sequence here. Carries the puck up ice, dishes it off, gets it back for a shot, then turns aside a pass the other way that eventually results in an OZ drawpic.twitter.com/6Ey7xgW0SM — Justin Giampietro (@justingiam) October 16, 2025

A point-per-game player in his rookie and sophomore seasons with the Greyhounds, the offence is an evident strength. But what about his defence?

Strengths in Reid’s Defensive Game

Reid’s future is as a two-way player. While defence is still somewhat of a work in progress, he does a lot of things well. First, his long stick and skating ability are crucial in defending the rush. Once inside the defensive zone, his positioning is solid, and his relatively big frame comes in handy. He’s not afraid to use it.

Some DZ work by Chase Reid (SSM25)



Ends up forcing a turnover which led to a clear to center icepic.twitter.com/fNCmE6DV1J — Justin Giampietro (@justingiam) October 16, 2025

Already a No. 1 defender in Sault Ste. Marie, Reid is retrieving pucks constantly. In his game against Saginaw, the results were promising. He didn’t seem overwhelmed and made some good, well-timed plays. He was on the ice for two goals against, but one of which was a breakdown from almost everyone else on the ice, and the other was a result of his goaltender losing a skate blade.

Reid allowed a few quality chances when he was on the ice, but his overall play in the defensive zone was promising. He has serious upside.

Reid Has an NHL Top-Pairing Ceiling

If Reid can put everything together, a top-pairing ceiling in the NHL is certainly not a stretch. When considering his tools and output at the OHL level, the future is blindingly bright. He has grown exponentially since being selected in the seventh round by the Greyhounds in 2023.

Chase Reid, Soo Greyhounds (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Reid’s skating, size, production, and two-way potential are high-end. For these reasons, the Michigan State University commit could soar up draft rankings as we transition from fall to winter, winter to spring, and spring to summer.