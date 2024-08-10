Daily Hockey Trivia – Suspensions, Wearing Helmets & Nylander Goals

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Aug. 10, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Daily Hockey Trivia (The Hockey Writers)

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Which Player Received the Longest Suspension for an On-Ice Incident?

a) Todd Bertuzzi

b) Claude Lemieux

c) Chris Simon

d) Raffi Torres

Question 2: Who Was The Last Player To Play in the NHL Without A Helmet?

a) Brad Marsh

b) Randy Carlyle

c) Guy Lafleur

d) Craig MacTavish

Question 3: Which Player Earned an Assist on Michael Nylander’s Last Career Goal, and William Nylander’s First Career Goal?

a) Michael Grabner

b) Ron Hainsey

c) Brooks Laich

d) Nikita Soshnikov

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: d) Raffi Torres – After receiving multiple suspensions for dangerous hits, the NHL opted to give Raffi Torres a 41-game suspension for a hit on Anaheim Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg. Others have received lifetime/indefinite suspensions and Shane Pinto had a 41-game suspension, but none were strictly on-ice-related incidents.

Q2 Answer: d) Craig MacTavish – Wearing a helmet in the NHL became mandatory in 1979, but the mandate was grandfathered in, so any player already in the league could continue without a helmet. The last player to play without one was Craig McTavish, who played until the 1996-97 season without a helmet.

Q3 Answer: c) Brooks Laich – In the 2008-09 season, Washington Capitals forward Brooks Laich had an assist on Michael Nylander’s final goal of his NHL career in a 6-4 win against the Atlanta Thrashers. Just one month shy of seven years later, Laich, who was with the Toronto Maple Leafs then, had an assist on Michael’s son, William Nylander’s first career NHL goal.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.