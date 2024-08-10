Maple Leafs’ 5 Lingering Questions Heading Into 2024-25

There is arguably no team in the NHL facing more pressure heading into this season than the Toronto Maple Leafs. While a few others, such as the Edmonton Oilers, could be argued, it seems the Maple Leafs have a strong chance of being the most criticized if they bow out of the playoffs early yet again.

Along with the criticism, the Maple Leafs are also facing the fact that if they fail to do much damage, the core of this team is likely to change in dramatic fashion next summer. That is one of the five main lingering questions that face this team as the 2024-25 season inches closer.

What Does the Future Hold for Marner and Tavares?

The biggest question in regard to the Maple Leafs right now surrounds the future of Mitch Marner. The 27-year-old is entering the final season of his contract and is in line for another big payday, one that some feel could be an even bigger number than his current deal which sees him earn $10.9 million per year.

While Marner’s regular season play may live up to that lucrative deal, his performance in the playoffs has not. He is one of the bigger reasons why his team struggles in the postseason year in and year out, and because of that, management appears weary to re-sign him. Should his postseason struggles continue in 2025, he will almost certainly be wearing a different jersey in 2025-26.

While not as talked about as Marner’s situation, there is plenty of speculation surrounding John Tavares as well. The 33-year-old showed signs of regression this past season, and is not worth the $11 million cap hit he holds. That said, he is still a solid player, and if he’s willing to take a bit of a hometown discount on his next deal, the two sides may be able to work something out.

Can Berube Make a Positive Impact?

While there is plenty of talk about the changes that could occur with the Maple Leafs, the biggest one that has already taken place was the firing of Sheldon Keefe, followed by the subsequent hiring of Craig Berube.

Keefe, much like Mike Babcock before him, was able to lead the Maple Leafs to plenty of regular-season success. Come the playoffs, however, his teams seemed to get pushed around and folded on every occasion. In an attempt to fix that, Berube was brought in.

Berube’s hiring should result in the Maple Leafs playing a more hard-nosed style. The 58-year-old can be hard on players, but is always fair. This is the type of coach the Maple Leafs have needed for some time, and could perhaps be the man to get them to perform like many once thought this roster was capable of.

Is the Goaltending Good Enough?

Ever since Frederik Andersen’s departure following the 2020-21 season, it has been a bit of a revolving door in the Maple Leafs crease. That will be the case once again in 2024-25, as Ilya Samsonov is out, and has been replaced by Anthony Stolarz. The Maple Leafs signed the 30-year-old to a two-year, $5 million deal on the opening day of free agency.

Stolarz is coming off a phenomenal season with the Florida Panthers in which he posted a 2.03 goals-against average (GAA) and a .925 save percentage (SV%). Those numbers, however, came in just 27 appearances, as he played a backup role to Sergei Bobrovsky. Those 27 games still marked the second-highest total Stolarz has played in a single season, with his career high of 28 coming two years prior as a member of the Anaheim Ducks.

Although his sample size is quite limited, Stolarz seems to be a very good backup at the NHL level. Whether he can be a true number one remains to be seen. If he fails to live up to the task, the second option is Joseph Woll, who has just 39 games of NHL experience and has struggled to stay healthy. While this duo could ultimately pay off for the Maple Leafs, they’re taking a big risk.

Will Hakanpaa Be a Part of the Roster?

One of the more puzzling storylines this offseason has surrounded Jani Hakanpaa and his contract with the Maple Leafs. Despite it being reported that he had signed a two-year, $3 million deal on the opening day of free agency, the contract has yet to be officially confirmed by the organization, leading to plenty of confusion.

This could be due to injury, as Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun has reported that Hakanpaa is believed to be dealing with a knee issue that could be career-threatening. Adding even further to all the confusion was that the 32-year-old defenceman was recently spotted wearing a Dallas Stars jersey at a celebrity golf tournament. We should have a better idea come training camp as to what his future holds, but this has been an interesting ordeal, to say the least (from ‘Steve Simmons: Maple Leafs signings – The good, the bad, and the ugly,’ Toronto Sun, 7/1/24).

Can Something Be Worked Out With Robertson?

Following an outstanding junior hockey career, Nick Robertson’s time in the NHL has yet to go the way he and many others expected. In the eyes of some, the 22-year-old hasn’t ever gotten a fair shake in the Maple Leafs lineup. He seems to agree with that assessment, as he reportedly requested a trade early in the offseason.

While general manager Brad Treliving didn’t acknowledge whether or not such a request took place, he made it clear that Robertson will be given plenty of opportunity this coming season. Whether Robertson is convinced that’s the case, however, remains to be seen, as he has yet to sign a contract for the 2024-25 campaign.

Maple Leafs Fans Not Feeling Optimistic

In years past, Maple Leafs fans, and many media members, truly believed that this core group was good enough to soon hoist the Stanley Cup, perhaps on more than one occasion. In recent years, however, and more than ever right now, that mood has changed to the point where many are wanting to see some big changes. It’s now up to this group to prove to everyone that they are capable of winning big games in the playoffs, as doing so may allow for the core to remain intact.