Daily Hockey Trivia – Deferred Salary, Biggest Contracts & Low-Scoring Nations

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Aug. 31, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Daily Hockey Trivia (The Hockey Writers)

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Seth Jarvis’ New Contract Has Deferred Salary, Which Of These Players Also Signed A Contract With Deferred Salary?

a) Connor McDavid

b) Joel Farabee

c) Milan Hejduk

d) Shane Doan

Question 2: Which NHL Player Signed The Most Expensive Contract in NHL History?

a) Auston Matthews

b) Alexander Ovechkin

c) Nathan MacKinnon

d) Shea Weber

Question 3: The Bahamas Has Had One Player Record Two Points In The NHL, Which Other Country Is Tied For The Lowest Among All Nations With 1+ Points?

a) Indonesia

b) Lebanon

c) Croatia

d) Nigeria

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: a) Shane Doan – In 2016, the Arizona Coyotes signed Shane Doan to a one-year deal with a base salary of $2.5 million, and the rest being deferred to a later date in bonuses and incentives.

Q2 Answer: b) Alexander Ovechkin – When Alexander Ovechkin signed his 13-year deal in 2008 paying him just more than $9.5 million annually, and $124 million in total, he took over as the largest contract signed in NHL history.

Q3 Answer: c) Croatia – The Bahamas and Croatia are tied for the least amount of points scored in the NHL among all nations with at least one point, and they have two points each. For the Bahamas, Andre Deveaux scored two points in 31 career NHL games between the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers, while Croatian Borna Rendulic scored a pair of points in 15 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.