Daily Hockey Trivia – Points Record, Playoffs Games, Awards

Welcome to the first installment of The Hockey Writers Daily Trivia. This will be a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page. Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1:

What Is The All-Time Point Record in a Single Season?

a) 224

b) 215

c) 212

d) 199

Question 2:

Which Player Has Played The Most Playoff Games in NHL History?

a) Corey Perry

b) Claude Lemieux

c) Kris Draper

d) Chris Chelios

Question 3:

Who Was the First Player To Win 3+ Individual Awards in One Season?

a) Wayne Gretzky

b) Jean Beliveau

c) Stan Mikita

d) Mark Messier

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: b) 215 – Wayne Gretzky holds the all-time record for points in a season with 215. In the 1985-86 season, Gretzky scored 52 goals and 163 assists for 215 points. This was his fourth and final time hitting the 200-point mark in a season and he remains the only player to hit that mark in NHL history.

Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Q2 Answer: d) Chris Chelios – During his 26-year career, Chris Chelios played more playoff games than anybody else ever has with 266. There were only three seasons that he did not participate in the playoffs. He was with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1997-98 and 1998-99 where they missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and in his final season in the NHL with the Atlanta Thrashers, they missed the playoffs.

Q3 Answer: c) Stan Mikita – In the 1966-67 season, Stan Mikita won the Art Ross Trophy with 97 points, the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player, and the Lady Byng Trophy as the most sportsmanlike and gentlemanly player. This feat has been conquered multiple times since, including in 2022-23 when Connor McDavid won four awards, but Mikita was the first to get three or more in one season.

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of THW Daily Trivia!