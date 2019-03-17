Red Wings Beat Islanders – Athanasiou Tallies 2

March 17th, 2019

DETROIT — Andreas Athanasiou scored twice and Jonathan Bernier stopped 41 shots, giving the Detroit Red Wings a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday.

The Red Wings had lost 12 of 13 to improve their chances of having the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft this summer.

Detroit Red Wings Jonathan Bernier New York Islanders Leo Komarov

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier stops a shot as New York Islanders right wing Leo Komarov looks for the rebound (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

New York captain Anders Lee had a tying goal on a shot from the slot midway through the first period and Thomas Greiss had 20 saves.

The Islanders, vying for post-season positioning with Metropolitan Division-leading Washington and Pittsburgh, had won two straight and four of the previous five games.

On his first of two goals early in the game, Athanasiou got a break. He centred a pass that went off the left leg of Islanders defenceman Ryan Pulock and into the net.

There was much more skill on display for his second goal.

Athanasiou put Detroit ahead 2-1 midway through the second period. He tapped the puck past Greiss off Danny DeKeyser’s slap pass from the top of the right circle to the left side of the net.

NOTES: Athanasiou, who has a career-high 27 goals, scored two goals in a game for the sixth time this season. … Lee has a team-high 26 goals.

UP NEXT

Islanders: play at Minnesota on Sunday.

Red Wings: start five-game road trip Tuesday against New York Rangers.

Larry Lage, The Associated Press

