Devils’ Hischier Leading Early Selke Trophy Race With Stellar Two-Way Play

It’s hard to find a forward doing more on both sides of the puck than Nico Hischier. The New Jersey Devils’ captain is one of the league’s premier two-way centers, but this season, he’s taken that reputation to a new level and firmly planted himself as an early favorite for the Selke Trophy.

In recent years, the award, given annually to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game, has been dominated by Patrice Bergeron, Anze Kopitar, and Aleksander Barkov. But Bergeron retired in 2023, and Barkov is likely out for the season with an injury, so there is room for a new generation of elite defensive forwards to step into the spotlight, and Hischier is leading the charge.

Hischier’s Evolution

The Devils drafted Hischier first overall in 2017, mostly for his offensive creativity and skating. He had the vision and playmaking to be a franchise center, but over time, he has become more valuable, the kind of player who can influence every shift, with or without the puck.

Now, the 26-year-old Swiss native has refined his game to near perfection. During the 2022-23 campaign, Hischier finished second in the Selke Trophy voting behind Bergeron, signaling his arrival among the NHL’s elite defensive forwards.

Since then, his defensive instincts have only sharpened. His ability to read plays before they develop allows him to close gaps, intercept passes, and neutralize top opponents with quiet efficiency. His positional awareness is unmatched; he’s always in the right spot, whether supporting his defensemen below the dots or creating pressure on the forecheck.

Hischier’s Numbers

Through the early stretch of this season, Hischier ranks 11th in the NHL with a 52.9% success rate in the faceoff circle, an area of his game that’s become a cornerstone of New Jersey’s puck possession strategy. Whether it’s a defensive-zone draw against an opponent’s top unit or a crucial late-game faceoff in the offensive end, Hischier consistently delivers.

He’s averaging well over 20 minutes of ice time per game — the kind of workload typically reserved for franchise centers who can be trusted in every situation — and has already tallied 11 points, providing steady offense to match his defensive excellence. Beyond the stat sheet, his minutes speak volumes: head coach Sheldon Keefe leans on him when the Devils need structure, composure, and a line that can tilt the ice in their favor.

Hischier’s a Defensive Catalyst

Hischier’s defensive intelligence has become the backbone of the Devils’ identity. Last season, New Jersey’s defensive-zone play was one of its biggest question marks, plagued by inconsistency and lapses in coverage. This year, that issue has mostly evaporated, and Hischier’s influence is impossible to ignore.

He routinely draws the toughest assignments, facing the opposition’s best forwards while starting 16.1% of his shifts in the defensive zone. Yet, despite those matchups, New Jersey often controls possession when he’s on the ice. His ability to turn defensive stops into quick transitions has made the Devils one of the NHL’s most efficient teams at moving the puck up ice.

Hischier is also a driving force behind a vastly improved penalty kill (PK). New Jersey’s PK is tied for fifth in the league through the first month, and Hischier has been on the ice for most of those kills, using his active stick and sharp reads to break up passes before plays can even develop.

He isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty, either. For all his skill and finesse, he plays with a quiet edge that anchors his defensive reputation. He leads all Devils forwards with 19 blocked shots, a testament to his willingness to sacrifice his body and do the unglamorous work that often goes unnoticed. Whether it’s dropping into shooting lanes on the penalty kill or tying up sticks in front of the net, Hischier’s defensive commitment extends far beyond smart positioning: it’s about effort, grit, and accountability.

Leading by Example

While the Selke Trophy focuses on defensive excellence, Hischier’s candidacy is strengthened by his leadership and unwavering consistency. As captain, he sets the tone every night with his detail-oriented game. There’s no ego, no shortcuts, just disciplined, relentless effort.

Throughout his tenure wearing the “C,” teammates and coaches have had nothing but praise for his influence on and off the ice. “He’s the driving train for this team,” teammate Jesper Bratt said in an interview last April. “He’s the identity of what this team is about.”

Defenseman Brenden Dillon echoed that sentiment: “Everybody wants to [play] with him. I think if you ask any of the forwards, everybody loves playing with him; his ability to complement everyone’s style of game, he’s just a complete player.”

The example Hischier sets is contagious. Under his leadership, the Devils have evolved into a more balanced, defensively responsible group. That culture shift — one built on accountability, structure, and compete level — starts with their captain.

The Selke Finalists

In the post-Bergeron era, the Selke Trophy conversation feels wide open, but Hischier has the most complete case to date. Players like Nick Suzuki and Seth Jarvis will likely be in the mix, yet few forwards have matched Hischier’s combination of workload, responsibility and results.

There’s also a fitting symmetry in Hischier’s rise coming so soon after Bergeron’s retirement. The six-time Selke winner redefined what it meant to be a complete center. Now, Hischier appears poised to carry that torch forward. His calm under pressure, elite anticipation, and unwavering defensive discipline are straight from the Bergeron blueprint, but with his own distinct blend of speed and modern creativity.

Hischier Should be the Early Favorite for the Selke

Hischier Should be the Early Favorite for the Selke

Awards aren't won in November, but Hischier's start to the 2025–26 season has him firmly atop the Selke conversation. His numbers are elite, his impact is undeniable, and his leadership has reshaped the way the Devils play. For years, he's been quietly building a reputation as one of the NHL's best two-way centers. Now, he's not just in the conversation, he's setting the standard.








