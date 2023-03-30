Devils’ Hischier Proud But Not Satisfied As Playoffs Near

“(The) disappointment is still there, for sure. We wanted to play some meaningful games at the end of the year and make the playoffs, but unfortunately, the reality is we did not achieve our goal and that’s frustrating for me and for the team.”

On May 1, 2022, New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier stood at the podium and addressed the media one final time before heading home at the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign. Sporting a black backward baseball cap, matching t-shirt, and solemn expression he fielded question after question about another failed season.

If there was one thing I learned in my first season covering the team as a credentialed media member, it is that Hischier took the team’s losses to heart. It was apparent in his body language every time he walked into the media room to address the various writers and reporters. Head coach Lindy Ruff has previously said that his young captain shoulders the burden when his team loses.

10 Months Later the Devils Are Competing for First in the Division

After the team’s practice on March 29, Hischier sat at his stall taking his skates off as various media members began addressing certain players. I approached the 24-year-old and asked if he had a few minutes. In typical Hischier fashion, he smiled and welcomed me over.

Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

I asked him if at any point this season he took a moment for himself to reflect on the fact that he has led his team to their first playoff berth since the 2017-18 season.



“I mean in the end, you need a full team,” he said. “Obviously, that was my goal and I tried to help the team to get here and we made it so definitely makes me proud for sure, but not satisfied. This is where we want to be all the time. Now the fun games start.”

The Devils punched their ticket to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday, March 25. They became the third team to clinch a spot behind the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes. New Jersey currently owns a record of 46-20-8 and reached the 100-point mark for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Hischier Happy With Where He Is At

General manager Tom Fitzgerald knew he wanted to add some veteran voices to his locker room, and during the offseason traded for Erik Haula in addition to signing Brendan Smith and Ondrej Palat. Hischier admitted during an interview with NHL.com in September that “those guys coming in definitely can help us with their game style, with their experience, and that’s something we need.”



Smith has been in the league for 12 years and has played under some great leaders in his career. During an interview in November, he gave Hischier the ultimate compliment by comparing him to one of the best captains in NHL history.



“He’s going to be one of the best captains that I’ll ever play under, and that’s saying a lot with the people I’ve had. He wants to be the best captain and he’s always asking for help,” he said. “He comes in and prepares himself every day to be better and it’s something that is infectious around the young guys and they build off that. That’s what you want is your captain to be the leader. He reminds me of Nicklas Lidstrom, where he came in and he does the right things on a daily basis, then people emulate that and your team kind of grows in that way. He’s a big part of this organization and we’re lucky to have him.”

Dawson Mercer, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier Celebrate a Goal for the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The quality of a leader is reflected in the standards they set for themselves. Over the past few seasons, fans have seen how high of a standard Hischier has set for himself, and at the end of the day is happy with where he’s at as far as the captaincy is concerned.



“There is still stuff you can learn but for myself leading wise I try to do the same thing I always did. It hasn’t changed too much from last year to be honest, just that we won more games,” he said with a smirk. “On the ice and off the ice I try to be the same person as I always was and just help the team somehow.”



Hischier knows it is only going to get harder from here on out and tonight, March 30, he hopes to lead his team to a victory over the New York Rangers at Prudential Center. It will be the fourth and final meeting between the rivals with New Jersey earning a 2-0-1 record thus far.