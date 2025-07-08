Don La Greca is Home-Run Hire for Devils & MSG Networks

Early Monday evening, some unexpected news made waves in New Jersey Devils discourse as MSG Networks announced that esteemed radio host Don La Greca would take the reins as Devils play-by-play announcer.

An industry source told The Hockey Writers that MSG did not renew the contract of Bill Spaulding, who held the gig for the previous three seasons. In a statement made on X, Spaulding said, “Serving as your broadcaster for the last three years has been the privilege of a lifetime.”

Don La Greca will join Ken Daneyko as the Devils play-by-play announcer.@DonLagreca | @NJDevils pic.twitter.com/HvttvPKp0s — Devils on MSG (@DevilsMSGN) July 7, 2025

La Greca’s Presence

La Greca, 57, has been a prominent figure for ESPN Radio since 2001. Currently, he is the co-host of Don, Hahn & Rosenberg, which can be heard on ESPN New York WEPN-FM. There’s no question he’ll bring eyes and ears to Devils coverage; his 115,000+ followers on X are more than the entire 2024-25 Devils broadcast team, combined.

La Greca has made it clear that he will remain with ESPN Radio while working for MSG. This gives the opportunity for the Devils to become a constant talking point in the New York City sports radio scene, rather than just a quick graze here and there.

While he’s done the bulk of his work on radio shows and pre/post-game panels, he’s called play-by-play for the New York Rangers on numerous occasions, including Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals in 2014. But the whole time, he’s been a Devils fan, which is why he called it a “dream come true” on Monday’s radio show.

“I’ve been on cloud nine since I heard the news,” La Greca added on the show. “I did the Jets for 16 years as a Giants fan. I was doing the Rangers for 20 years, as a Devils fan. Being a Mets fan, I (worked) on the Michael Kay show for 22 years of being on YES, which is a lot to do with the Yankees. I’ve never had the chance to work for a team that I followed growing up,” he said.

The outpouring of love was immediately evident, primarily from Rangers fans. “Going to miss you on the radio doing NYR games, but I know this is your dream being a lifelong Devils fan! So awesome for you,” said one commenter on X.

Another said, “I don’t even like hockey, but was always interested in it by the way you cover the sport while listening to you on Michael Kay my whole life. Go kill it!”

The coolest part of this story for him is that 22 years later, he’s reunited with his close friend Ken Daneyko, who let a diehard Devils fan in La Greca drink out of the Stanley Cup during the 2003 championship celebration. Talk about full circle.

Just like many of the legends in the booth who preceded him, La Greca put in the hard work and has rightfully earned this opportunity for his dream job.