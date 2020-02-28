Anaheim Ducks Prospects: Axel Andersson Adds Needed Depth

We’re finally back with a prospect update! The Anaheim Ducks have a new addition to the prospect pool so it’s time to recap and analyze their performances. Here’s the seventh edition of our series updating you on some of the Ducks’ top prospects and picks from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Trevor Zegras Continues to Impress

Some players might slow down in the second half of a long season, especially after playing overseas in the World Junior Championship. That’s not the case for Trevor Zegras. He’s been almost unstoppable for Boston University since returning from the tournament, posting 15 points in 14 games played. His most notable contribution? A last-second buzzer-beater to send the Beanpot final to overtime.

He now sits third in NCAA rookie scoring with 1.10 points per game. Only Alex Newhook (1.20) and Nick Abruzzese (1.37) have produced at a higher rate. He has 33 points in 30 games played for Boston University.

With the way the Ducks’ season is going, Zegras’ chances of returning to BU for a sophomore season appear to be dwindling after each standout performance. I wouldn’t be surprised if he signed an entry-level contract once his season is over.

Upcoming Games: Feb. 29 vs. Boston College

Groulx Thriving in Role with Moncton

He may not be the main man in Moncton, but Benoit-Olivier Groulx is thriving in a secondary role. Playing on a line with Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Gabriel Fortier and over-ager Jacob Hudson, he has posted 23 points in his last 15 games played. Since joining the Moncton Wildcats he has 35 points in 22 games.

Ironically, Groulx’s best game as a Wildcat came against his former team, the Halifax Mooseheads. He posted his second career QMJHL hat trick and added an assist.

He’s now up to seventh in league scoring with 76 points in 48 games played. His 60.7 percent faceoff percentage is first in the QMJHL among forwards with more than 1000 attempts.

Upcoming Games: Feb. 27 vs. Chicoutimi, Feb. 28 vs. Baie-Comeau

Jack Perbix, Blake McLaughlin and Jackson LaCombe

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have been rolling since our last update, posting a 7-3 record. At the forefront of that has been Blake McLaughlin. He has been one of the Gophers’ best players over the last 10 games posting four goals and six assists. On Feb. 18 he was named Big Ten Second Star of the Week. Part of that effort was due to performances like this against Michigan State. He’s now brought his totals up to 8 goals and 14 assists in 32 games played.

Jackson LaCombe found the back of the net for his second of the season and added two assists over the last 10 games. He now has 2 goals and 10 assists in 32 games played.

Jack Perbix was only able to put up one assist in 10 games for the Gophers. He’s sitting on two goals and four assists in 32 games

Upcoming Games: Feb. 28/29 vs. Michigan

Jack Badini and Henry Thrun

It’s been 10 games since we last checked in on Harvard. They tallied a 3-3-4 record over 10 games. Jack Badini picked up two goals and two assists over that stretch. He now has six goals and eight assists in 27 games.

Henry Thrun’s offensive output has been impressive as much as it has been surprising. Over his last 10 games, he posted one goal and seven assists. His plus-minus of 13 leads the entire Harvard roster. He now has 3 goals and 16 assists in 27 games played. Don’t worry, despite the uptick in offense, the physical side of his game is doing just fine.

Great hit by Henry Thrun to get the bench going! https://t.co/c2wALpwCzg #GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/GKrBTRutDp — Harvard Men's Hockey (@HarvardMHockey) January 26, 2020

Upcoming Games: Feb. 28 vs. Rensselaer, Feb. 29 vs. Union

Trevor Janicke

It’s disappointing to see how far Notre Dame and Trevor Janicke have fallen since their hot start to the season. With eight wins in their first nine games, Notre Dame has gone 6-12-5 since.

Trevor Janicke (courtesy USHL)

Janicke’s production has tailed off as well, posting only two assists over the last eight games. He has seven goals and five assists in 32 games played.

Upcoming Games: Feb. 28/29 vs. Michigan State

Matt Berkovitz and Matthew Hill

Matt Berkovitz’s game generally doesn’t involve a lot of offense. However, over the last nine games, he posted four assists including a three-assist night against Mercyhurst on Feb. 14. He now has one goal and four assists in 26 games played.

Upcoming Games: Feb. 29 vs. AIC

Talk about a guy who normally doesn’t put up a ton of points. Last time we checked on on Matthew Hill he was on a 23 game pointless streak. However, he’s turned that around as of late posting one goal and three assists in the last 15 games. He now has two goals and nine assists in 56 games played.

Upcoming Games: Feb. 27 vs. Niagara, Feb. 29 vs. Ottawa

Will Francis

No update on Will Francis from our last report. He’s still recovering from a torn meniscus that required surgery.

Will Francis (Rick Boots/CR RoughRiders)

He’s done for the season and has moved up to the University of Minnesota-Duluth to begin classes and prepare for next season.

Lukas Dostal Heating Up For Ilves

Lukas Dostal has been nothing short of spectacular over the last 12 games for Ilves. He posted a 5-4-2 record and was pulled in one game. Despite what seems to be an underwhelming record he had a 1.75 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.

This brings his season totals to a 24-8-5 record, a .923 SV%, and a 1.87 GAA. Of goaltenders who have played at least 30 games, Dostal ranks second in GAA and SV%.

Upcoming Games: Feb. 29 vs. KalPa

Garrett Metcalf

Mercyhurst has given Garrett Metcalf the reigns as the starting goaltender. He started in nine of their 10 games posting a 0-8-1 record. It was a tough stretch for him as he allowed 31 goals and posted .898 SV% and a 3.44 GAA to bring his season totals to a .906 SV% and a 3.54 GAA.

Upcoming Games: Feb. 28/29 vs. Canisius College

Brayden Tracey Cools Down in Victoria

The main reason Brayden Tracey was brought to the Victoria Royals was to put up points. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been a seamless transition for the former Moose Jaw Warrior. He had three goals and seven assists over his last 12 games played. He went from posting 1.36 points per game with Moose Jaw to .94 points per game with Victoria.

Brayden Tracey, Anaheim Ducks, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On the season he has 19 goals and 36 assists in 46 games played.

Upcoming Games: Feb. 28/29 vs. Vancouver

Axel Andersson Acquired from Bruins

The new kid on the block. Axel Andersson came over to the Ducks in the trade that sent Ondrej Kase to the Boston Bruins. He’s in his first season in North America after joining the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL. Yes, he’s on the same team as fellow prospect Benoit-Olivier Groulx.

He’s missed the last eight games due to an unknown injury. On the season he has 2 goals and 20 assists in 41 games played.

Upcoming Games: Feb. 27 vs. Chicoutimi, Feb. 28 vs. Baie-Comeau

