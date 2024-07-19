Ducks News & Rumors: LaCombe, Vatrano, Sennecke & More

The Anaheim Ducks finished signing all their restricted free agents, with deals going to defenseman Jackson LaCombe and forward Nikita Nesterenko on Monday (July 15), a refreshing change from last offseason when contract talks with Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale lingered into early October. Elsewhere, the rumor mill is still churning for pending unrestricted free agent Frank Vatrano and No. 3 overall pick Beckett Sennecke was invited to play for Canada at the upcoming 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase.

Ducks Agree to Terms With LaCombe and Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe inked a two-year, $1.85 million contract with the Ducks following the completion of his entry-level deal. He generated two goals, 15 assists, 55 shots on goal, 129 blocked shots and 50 hits in 71 outings during the 2023-24 campaign. He averaged 19:23 of ice time per contest, which ranked fourth on the team. LaCombe was paired with Cam Fowler and Radko Gudas for most of the season. The left-handed LaCombe struggled while playing on the right side with Fowler, especially in the defensive zone.

A logjam of lefties for the Ducks entering the 2024-25 campaign will likely result in more blueliners playing on their off-sides, with LaCombe potentially being one of them again. He also could see more sheltered minutes on the third pairing. There will be plenty of competition for spots on the blue line during training camp. LaCombe is already hard at work while playing in Da Beauty League this summer in his home state of Minnesota to get a head start.

Nikita Nesterenko signed his qualifying offer, paying him $874,125 if he plays in the NHL in 2024-25. He will make $70,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. Nesterenko produced 16 goals and 37 points in 70 appearances for the AHL’s San Diego Gulls last season. The 22-year-old forward also picked up one goal, seven shots on net and seven hits in three outings with the Ducks in 2023-24.

Nesterenko likely won’t claim an NHL roster spot out of training camp but could be among the first call-ups from the minors. After being acquired from the Minnesota Wild on March 3, 2023, he has supplied two goals in 12 contests with the Ducks over the past two seasons.

Rangers Could Revisit Vatrano Trade

The New York Rangers were interested in acquiring Vatrano from the Ducks before the 2024 trade deadline. However, a high asking price resulted in the Rangers looking elsewhere for forward help. New York reporter Vincent Z. Mercogliano believes the Rangers could take another stab at finding common ground with the Ducks (from ‘Are the Rangers done? 5 thoughts on an offseason that’s suddenly gone quiet,’ Rockland/Westchester Journal News, July 9, 2024).

Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Mercogliano observed that Anaheim general manager (GM) Pat Verbeek could wait until the 2025 trade deadline to create a bidding war for Vatrano’s services. The Rangers only have five total picks in the opening four rounds of the next three drafts, but the team has a first-round choice for each of those years. With the cupboard emptying quickly, GM Chris Drury may have to get creative to complete a trade for impact players like Vatrano.

Hockey Canada Invites Sennecke to WJSS

Beckett Sennecke was among 42 selections to play for Canada at the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase. They will compete against fellow prospects from the United States, Sweden and Finland at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, from July 26-Aug. 3. Sennecke amassed 27 goals and 41 assists in 63 games for the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the 2023-24 campaign. He added 10 goals and 22 points in 16 playoff contests.

The mini-camp and games will help serve as a stepping stone for Sennecke ahead of the likely scenario that he will represent Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament will take place in Ottawa, Ontario, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

Comtois Joins the KHL

Max Comtois agreed to a one-year contract with Dynamo Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) on Thursday (July 18). The 25-year-old forward notched 19 goals, 44 points, and 109 penalty minutes in 65 outings for the Chicago Wolves of the AHL in 2023-24. He also contributed one assist in one regular-season appearance with the Carolina Hurricanes last campaign and played in one playoff game versus the Rangers.

Comtois was chosen in the second round (50th overall) by the Ducks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. During the shortened 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he led the Ducks in scoring with 16 goals and 33 points in 55 outings. However, the once-promising forward struggled mightily afterward while dealing with injuries and dropping down the depth chart. He was cut loose by the team and has had a hard time cracking NHL lineups since. He will look to revive his career abroad before a potential return to North America.