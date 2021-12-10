Ducks News & Rumors: Robinson, Henrique & More

This week’s edition of Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors touches on a friendly family rivalry for Buddy Robinson, an update on the status of Adam Henrique, and some quotes from one of the league’s rising stars.

Robinson Brothers Face-off for First Time

Robinson and his brother Eric faced off against one another for the first time at any level of hockey. Buddy played in his third game as a Duck last night after being recalled earlier this week from the San Diego Gulls in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Eric, who is four years younger than Buddy, is in his fifth NHL season, and all of those have come with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Eric has established himself as part of the Blue Jackets’ bottom-six forward core over the past few seasons and plays a much quicker and up-tempo game than his brother. He extended his point streak to four games by assisting on the Blue Jackets’ first goal of the game against the Ducks.

The pair were able to take a photo together during warmups to celebrate their family moment. “It was such a cool moment, taking it all in,” said Buddy Robinson during the first intermission. “I just can’t believe it’s kind of happening. It was great to have family here for that and share the experience with us.”

“It’s different,” said Eric. “[You] try not to think about it but you see him out there and it’s funny, all the years playing together in the summers and training and it’s just pretty special to be on an NHL sheet with your brother.”

Henrique Placed on Injured Reserve, Milano Returns to Columbus

After missing the last three games with injury, Henrique was officially placed on injured reserve. Henrique took a hard hit from Erik Gudbranson during the Ducks’ Dec. 3 matchup against the Calgary Flames and he did not return for the remainder of the game. The Ducks now have two important players on injured reserve, with Ryan Getzlaf also on the shelf with an injury of his own.

Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano have carried the freight offensively over the course of the current road trip, in which Getzlaf and Henrique have both been absent for. The Ducks have also received contributions from their forward depth, as Isac Lundestrom, Vinnie Lettieri and Sam Carrick have all lit the lamp during this road trip.

Sonny Milano, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Speaking of Milano, the 25-year-old returned to the city where his NHL career began on Thursday. Drafted 16th overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Milano had a pair of adequate seasons in his five-year tenure, but ultimately never carved out a role with the team who drafted him. Former Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella also reportedly grew frustrated with the inconsistencies in Milano’s game, most notably his work away from the puck.

After being acquired by the Ducks during the 2019-20 season, Milano found it difficult to stay healthy due to complications with concussions he had suffered in the past. He took time off during this past offseason to get right and make sure he was fully healthy for the 2021-22 season and now looks like the player the Blue Jackets envisioned him developing into when they took him 16th overall. He’s currently tied for second on the Ducks in goals scored.

Zegras Joins Bucci on “The Point”

Just 40 hours removed from assisting on the goal that broke the internet, Zegras joined John Buccigross on ESPN’s “The Point” to talk more about Zegras’ reaction and how the play developed into what it did.

Our guy @tzegras11 joined @buccigross on The Point earlier today. Good times were had, Boston Cream donuts were eaten. #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/cBQsbhKOSS — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) December 9, 2021

“It’s just the first thing I thought of when [Milano] was yelling, ‘Michigan’ and I saw he was kind of in front by himself so I figured [I’d] kind of just chuck it up to him and see what happens and let him do the rest”.

The day after Zegras and Milano teamed up for the astounding goal, players around the country were already trying to replicate it during their practices, most notably a pair of University of Wisconsin players. “From that aspect, it was pretty cool for me to see that stuff and [it’s] definitely pretty special,” said Zegras.

The goal was truly something never before seen –– or at least accomplished –– in the league, and we may very well never see anything like that again for a very long time. The creativity of Zegras on offense was on full display on Tuesday night, and the rapport he has developed with Milano has made them a dangerous secondary option for the Ducks behind the top line of Henrique, Getzlaf and Troy Terry.

Related: Ducks’ Trevor Zegras Continues Calder Push With Assist of the Year

The Ducks have won every game on their five-game road trip thus far after a shootout win last night in Columbus. They conclude the final two games of the road trip this weekend with a back-to-back against the Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues.