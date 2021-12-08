Ducks News & Rumors, Zegras, Robinson & More

The first half of this week’s edition of Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors features a huge dose of Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano. There’s also tidbits on Ryan Getzlaf and Adam Henrique, as well as news about a season debut for a new Duck.

Zegras Reaches 20-Point Mark

With two assists on Monday night against the Washington Capitals, Zegras reached the 20-point mark for the first time in his young career. He became the third rookie in franchise history to reach 20 points in 24 or fewer games, with Bobby Ryan and Paul Kariya being the other two. He also became the fourth rookie in the last 25 years to record multiple assists in three straight games.

Zegras is now second on the team in points and fittingly passed captain Getzlaf in order to move into second. Having scored 13 points in 24 games last season, Zegras has now played the same amount of games this season, and is set to eclipse last season’s points total by a wide margin.

Robinson Makes Season & Ducks Debut

Due to the number of injuries piling up for the Ducks, they’ve had to rely early and often on reinforcements from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the San Diego Gulls. The latest recruit to join the ranks was Buddy Robinson. An AHL veteran, this is Robinson’s first season in the Ducks organization after spending the previous two in the Calgary Flames organization.

Robinson made his Ducks debut against the Capitals, slotting in on the fourth line. He had just 6:12 time on ice, as head coach Dallas Eakins micromanaged the ice time of his fourth line against a dangerous Capitals team. At 6-foot-6, Robinson predictably threw the body around, but he also created a pair of good scoring chances.

Getzlaf Placed on Injured Reserve, Henrique Still Ailing

After initially being listed as week to week, Getzlaf has now officially been placed on injured reserve. With Henrique also currently out with an injury of his own, the Ducks are without two forwards and more importantly, two of their veteran leaders.

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Getzlaf and Henrique have combined––along with Troy Terry––to lead the Ducks offensively, and having the former two out for the time being means that the team will need to lean on guys like Terry and Zegras to keep the offense chugging while their vets are on the mend.

Z & Milano Break the Internet

Zegras and the word “flashy” are almost synonymous at this point. He’s always trying something new whenever he steps onto the ice and while some may criticize him for trying to do too much at times, one can’t fault him for trying.

Pulling off the unthinkable in practice is a lot different from pulling it off in a game environment, but Zegras and Milano did just that with their highlight-reel goal against the Buffalo Sabres. After Zegras tried the lacrosse move (aka the “Michigan”) last season against the St. Louis Blues in an effort for his first NHL goal, many felt it was just a matter of time before he pulled it off. He hasn’t pulled it off quite yet, but what he and Milano combined for against the Sabres might be even better. See for yourself.

The goal was unlike anything we’ve seen and just gives you an idea of the creativity and dynamism that Zegras offers whenever he’s on the ice. That Michigan goal will come, sooner or later.

Related: Ducks Prospects: World Juniors, Francis & More

The Ducks’ five-game road trip continues with a visit to Nationwide Arena for a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets. They’ll conclude the road trip with a back-to-back against the Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues this weekend before returning home to face the Seattle Kraken for the first-ever matchup at Honda Center against the newest NHL team.