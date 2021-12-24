Ducks Prospects: McTavish, Galimov & More

2021 is coming to a close, which means the World Juniors tournament is almost upon us. The Anaheim Ducks have four prospects participating in the tournament, two for Team Canada and two for Team USA.

With the entire Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and collegiate hockey on an extended break, the Ducks don’t have much going when it comes to prospect updates.

McTavish Shines in World Juniors Warmup

Mason McTavish has had one heck of a 2021-22 season so far. He began the season with the Ducks after making the team out of training camp and scored his first career NHL goal. Then, he was loaned back to the Peterborough Petes and proceeded to score a hat trick in his first game back. Now, he’ll play a prominent role in helping lead Team Canada to another gold medal at World Juniors.

The 18-year-old scored two goals and added an assist in Canada’s pre-tournament game, a 6-4 win over Russia. McTavish’s first goal embodied the characteristics that he displayed during his brief time in Anaheim. Parking himself in front of the crease on the power play, he punched home a rebound off a pass-shot from linemate Kent Johnson.

McTavish’s second goal showcased a bit more of his skill as he collected a pass from Donovan Sebrango and displayed a great amount of patience by dragging the puck around Yaroslav Askarov and past the goal line before stuffing it into the goal.

Galimov Collects Two Assists in Pair of Wins

Since being drafted by the Ducks in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Artyom Galimov has proven to be a reliable two-way forward for Ak Bars Kazan in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Galimov provided two assists in two games this week for Ak Bars and displayed some of his offensive potential. Because he typically plays in the bottom six for Ak Bars, it’s difficult for Galimov to get an offensive flow at times.

With the Ducks holding his rights indefinitely, they can choose to sign Galimov at any time or whenever he decides that he’s ready to come over to North America. With the forward depth that the Ducks currently have, it’s unlikely that Galimov will be coming over any time soon.

Gulls Continue to Struggle

The San Diego Gulls continue to struggle, as they’ve now lost all but one game in December. They’ve struggled on offensive specifically as of late, scoring just two goals in their last three games.

The San Diego Gulls have won just one game in December. (Vince Rappleyea/San Diego Gulls)

The Gulls had their game on Dec. 22 against the Stockton Heat postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, so they will look to find their form on Monday against the Ontario Reign.

Quick Hits

Ethan Bowen had an assist in the Chilliwack Chiefs’ 4-2 loss to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

Sean Josling was released from his professional tryout (PTO) with the Gulls on Tuesday. He scored his first career AHL goal on Dec. 17, but his release likely means that the Gulls are doing some internal movement among the forwards and no longer need an extra forward.

Ian Moore and Sasha Pastujov finished scoreless in Team USA’s World Juniors pre-tournament game. The United States lost 4-3 to Finland in overtime. Moore played on the top defensive pair with Jake Sanderson while Pastujov was one of the extra forwards.

With Christmas just around the corner, all leagues will be on holiday break for a couple of days. World Juniors will officially begin on Sunday, and both Canada and the United States will be playing. Canada takes on Czechia at 4:30 PM PST, and Team USA takes on Slovakia at 6:30 PM PST. Also, don’t forget to follow our World Juniors coverage here at The Hockey Writers.