Duncan Keith & Steve Larmer Voted Into Blackhawks Hall of Fame

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Sept. 5 that both Duncan Keith and Steve Larmer have been voted into the Blackhawks Hall of Fame by fans, media and alumni.

In a press release, the team said Keith, 42, was selected from the modern ballot, while Larmer, 64, made it on the heritage ballot.

“We are beyond proud to announce the inaugural Blackhawks Hall of Fame class will include Steve Larmer and Duncan Keith,” Blackhawks Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz said. “The incredible participation we saw from Blackhawks fans, Alumni and media is a testament to the lasting influence that each of these individuals have had on our storied franchise.”

Keith and Larmer will be part of the inaugural Blackhawks Hall of Fame class, which the team said will include the nine players whose numbers have already been retired by the team, earning an automatic induction.

Those nine players are Glenn Hall, Pierre Pilote, Keith Magnuson, Chris Chelios, Bobby Hull, Denis Savard, Stan Mikita, Tony Esposito and Marian Hossa.

The Hall of Fame class will be honored April 11, 2025, when the Blackhawks host the rival St. Louis Blues.

Keith, a native of Winnipeg, Man., spent 17 seasons in the NHL, 16 with Chicago. In 1,256 career regular-season games, Keith scored 106 goals and recorded 540 assists for 646 points, averaging 24:40 of ice time.

A four-time All-Star, Keith won three Stanley Cup championships with the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He is the Blackhawks’ all-time leader among defensemen in playoff games (135), assists (68) and points (86).

He also won the Norris Trophy twice, once in 2010 and again in 2014. He was elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 and will be officially inducted in November.

“An anchor of three Stanley Cups, Duncan’s impact on the game of hockey is nothing short of astounding,” Wirtz said. “Through his elite playmaking, grit and leadership both on and off the ice, Duncan helped shape a modern dynasty while cementing himself as one of the best to ever play.”

As for Larmer, a native of Peterborough, Ont., he spent 13 of his 15 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, finishing his career with 441 goals and 571 assists for 1,012 points in 1,006 games. He recorded five 40-goal seasons in Chicago, hitting the 100-point mark in 1990-91 and posting seven 80-point campaigns.

Larmer, who won the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year in 1982-83, once played 884 consecutive regular-season games with the Blackhawks, the seventh-longest streak in NHL history. He is also just one of nine NHL players to record 11-straight 70-point seasons between 1982-83 and 1992-93.

“One of the most prolific scorers the team has ever seen, Steve set the bar for what it means to be a Blackhawk,” Wirtz said. “From his remarkable production to his extraordinary iron-man streak, Steve quietly laid the foundation for generations of future Blackhawks players and fans alike.”