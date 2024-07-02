Edmonton Oilers Sign Jeff Skinner to 1-Year Contract

After being bought out by the Buffalo Sabres, Jeff Skinner is signing with the Edmonton Oilers. Skinner will be locked in for one year and $3 million. Despite the Sabres choosing to move in a different direction, Skinner still has good hockey left in the tank.

Skinner Signs With the Oilers

Even though there were three years left on his contract, the Sabres chose to buy out those remaining years. Despite that, Skinner had shown to be productive and be a key contributor to their offensive attack. For two straight seasons (2021-22, 2022-23), he had back-to-back 30-goal seasons. His nose for the net and finishing ability were stellar for their offense.

WINNER WINNER JEFF SKINNER 🚨



The #Oilers have signed forward Jeff Skinner to a one-year, $3 million contract. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/dsxIVq97py — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 2, 2024

Skinner had a career year during the 2022-23 season with 82 points and 35 goals. His offensive impacts are notable, and he is also a precise passer. However, what he thrives in production, he lacks in defensive ability.

Related: THW’s 2024 Free Agency Tracker

Skinner is a forward who does not thrive with his defensive play. He is also not great on the forecheck, but he is great offensively. For a team needing added depth and an influx of offense, getting Skinner at this price point is a great move. Over the course of his career, he has 357 goals and 670 points in over 1,000 games played.

Skinner Is a Big Boost Offensively

You can never have too much depth or too much offense. For a team looking to win a Stanley Cup and shore up the depth in their forward group, this is a great addition. Skinner has shown tremendous finishing ability and is a great depth scorer. For a guy who’s hit the 30-goal mark five times and the 40-goal mark once, this is a great grab.

Jeff Skinner, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Skinner gets to be a complementary piece on an Oilers team that lost in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. He finds himself in a similar spot that Matt Duchene did last season, as he was bought out and brought into a contending team in the Dallas Stars. This is a great deal for both sides and for a player who has good hockey left in the tank.