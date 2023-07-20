Expect Maple Leafs Klingberg to Have Career Season

Flashback to last season’s trade deadline. As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepared for last season’s playoffs, strengthening their defensive lineup was a top priority. Among the names in trade rumours was John Klingberg, an experienced defenseman who was then playing with the Anaheim Ducks.

John Klingberg, when he was with the Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While some Maple Leafs’ fans considered Klingberg a potential rental, I saw the trade deadline as a golden opportunity to acquire him as a long-term defensive solution, much like the impact that Mark Giordano had with the team. Klingberg’s age, skill set, and fit with the team’s playing style made him the ideal candidate to bolster the team’s defence for the long haul.

The Maple Leafs Brought in Three Defensemen, But Not Klingberg

At last season’s trade deadline, the Maple Leafs did bring in three defensemen. However, Klingberg was not among them. Instead, Jake McCabe, Luke Schenn, and Erik Gustafsson arrived in Toronto. While Schenn and Gustafsson have moved on this offseason, McCabe remains.

When new general manager Brad Treliving took charge, he had his eye on Klingberg and signed him on July 1. In my perspective, this signing was a positive move for the Maple Leafs. Klingberg has been a skillful skater and a reliable offensive force on the blue line. His experience and ability to move the puck align well with the Maple Leafs’ strategic approach to the game.

Klingberg Is a Perfect Fit for Toronto’s Playing Style

Klingberg’s skill set perfectly fits the Maple Leafs’ playing style. At their best, this team runs an offence that emphasizes relentless pressure and control of the puck when they are in their opponent’s end. With an average of over 22 minutes of ice time per game in his career, Klingberg has proven to be a player who can handle a first or second-pairing role on the Maple Leafs’ blue line.

Before last season, Klingberg moved on from the Dallas Stars and signed a one-year deal with the Ducks. He was hoping to showcase his abilities and move to a contender at the trade deadline. However, his performance with the Ducks yielded only 24 points. Although he eventually moved to the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline and his play with a superior team improved, concerns lingered from his time in Anaheim.

Granted, Klingberg Needs to Play Better Defense in Toronto

Klingberg’s offense-first mindset is evident, but he has recognized the need for defensive improvement and expressed his determination to address this aspect of his game. This shift bodes well for his potential impact on the Maple Leafs, especially since the roster is already loaded with offensive firepower.

Joining a team with talented players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares, and newcomers Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi should boost Klingberg’s offensive production. He won’t need to carry much of the offensive burden alone. At the same time, the offence naturally created by such a talented lineup should provide ample opportunities for him to contribute significantly to the score sheet.

Klingberg Will Be a Force with the Man Advantage

Moreover, Klingberg’s role on the power play will play to his strengths. Look for him to receive significant power-play minutes with the Maple Leafs. His ability to generate offence and get pucks on the net will be a valuable asset, potentially leading to an increase in point production.

John Klingberg, when he was the Minnesota Wild at the end of last season

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As Klingberg joins a stronger team, there is a potential for a fresh start and a resurgence in his performance. Fans could begin to witness his impact on the ice and his contribution as a key difference-maker for the Maple Leafs very soon.

The Maple Leafs Are a Home for Swedish Players

I also can’t help but imagine that Klingberg, as a Swedish player, doesn’t know about the Maple Leafs’ tribute to Swedish legend Borje Salming during Hall of Fame weekend last season. That tribute resonated deeply with Swedish players all over the NHL. At the same time, the Maple Leafs’ winning culture and passionate fan base could make Toronto an attractive long-term home for Klingberg. There’s no reason the Swedish defenseman won’t feel at home within the organization.

In conclusion, Klingberg’s arrival in Toronto offers him a chance to rediscover his peak form and have the best season of his career. That happened with fellow Swede Calle Jarnkrok last season.

The Bottom Line

If Klingberg can improve his defensive game, with his offensive-minded approach and the support he’ll get from this talented roster, he could have all the puzzle pieces for a successful campaign. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if they witness his resurgence as a key difference-maker on the ice this season.

If the pieces fit into place, the 2023-24 season could be a career-awakening season for Klingberg. If that happens, he could help move this team toward greater success. If this all works, he could become an answer to the team’s long-term right-shot defensive needs.

I’m looking forward to Klingberg having a career season in 2023-24.