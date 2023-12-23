Expectations for Brad Richards as Blues’ Special Teams Consultant

On Dec. 13 it was reported that St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong hired former NHLer Brad Richards as a consultant mainly to help their struggling power play. Richards, 43, will also consult with interim head coach Drew Bannister and work “from a distance” according to Armstrong. The focus will have to be on how to get some goals on the power play, which the Blues are lacking and is a main concern as to why they cannot win more often than they should. With Richards on board, at least they have eased some stress on Bannister after trying to address the problems inherited when Craig Berube was coach. That said, here’s what Richards should look forward to on special teams.

A Power Play in Shambles

Before Richards was appointed as a consultant, the Blues had the second-worst power play in the league scoring only seven goals out of 83 power play opportunities between Oct. 10 and Dec. 12. As mentioned before, they are currently dead last in the league on the power play scoring only nine goals out of 91 power play opportunities so far this season. The problems arising seem to be coming from the blue line which Richards will have to work on to get some rhythm on the power play. The Blues have some offensive options in Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich, and Robert Thomas but they lack some offensive traits on their defensive core and they are mainly successful on the penalty kill. Armstrong’s moves have left the Blues and Richards with few options to work with on defense.

Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On defense, they can only work with Justin Faulk and Torey Krug as they currently lead the Blues’ defensemen in points this season. Both have 15 points so far with a goal and 14 assists which can give Richards some leeway for options on the power play. Their line combination of Thomas and Krug on the first power play unit and Faulk and Kyrou seems to be more alive than before. For Richards, the goal is to get goals on the power play and get the Blues to a power play percentage (PP%) of over 10 percent by the end of the month. Right now they are barely under 10 PP% and we should expect some experimenting in the lineup on the power play units until something works.

Solid Penalty Killing Units

The best part of the Blues’ special teams has been the penalty kill which currently ranks in the top 20 in the league and is a major part of why they are staying afloat in the Central Division. Richards has a lot of options to address their needs on this and the emphasis is more on their defensemen. Colton Parayko and Faulk have been able to show their worth on the defensive end through blocks and takeaways but Marco Scandella has been great at shutting down opportunities and creating chances on net when there’s an open shot from the blue line. The only issue Richards will have to look at on the penalty kill is the amount of space within the slot the Blues are allowing and it was evident in their game against the Florida Panthers on Thursday (Dec. 21).

While some technicalities need some sharpening, Richards doesn’t need to worry about the penalty kill as much because the Blues don’t take a lot of penalties. They have taken the least amount of penalties in the league (104) and can adapt quickly when having a man or two down. Out of their 104 penalties this season, only five have resulted in a major penalty, and they have yet to receive a single-match penalty or game misconduct. Overall, their squad has been one of the most disciplined in the league and should give Richards some more time to focus on the power play issues. But without some defensive depth, he will need to look into how to manage this when injuries arise.

Closing Thoughts/What’s Next?

Richards is a great candidate to help the power play as he’s sixth all-time in the NHL in power play minutes and has two Stanley Cups on his resume followed by a Lady Byng Memorial Trophy and a Conn Smythe Trophy. I’d say he’s worth getting advice from. A month ago he was inducted into the 2024 Tampa Bay Lightning Hall of Fame class and this consulting job came at the perfect time. Maybe Bannister and assistant coach Steve Ott, who mainly works with the power play unit, could benefit from this.

Since Richards entered the Blues organization as a consultant, there haven’t been any noticeable changes in the way the power play has functioned. It’s not going to change overnight, a lot of trial and error will have to be done to figure out what’s best for the Blues’ special teams in their current situation. For now, they are sticking with what they have, and maybe it will stay the same until they find a new head coach.