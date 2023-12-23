3 Takeaways From Canada’s 6-5 Overtime Loss to USA

In the final matchup before the World Junior Championship gets underway, the two teams, whom many have as the favourites to win the gold medal, put on quite an offensive showcase as the United States came away with a dramatic 6-5 win in overtime. This game, in many ways, looked like a preview of what is to potentially come in the medal rounds between these two. The teams leave this one knowing that the next time they each step onto the ice the games will count for real. The most exciting international tournament each year is about to get underway.

Both countries scored a goal in the first period. However, the second period is when things picked up in terms of offence. The United States and Canada combined for six goals as the team sporting red, white, and blue went into the second intermission up 5-3. The third period was all Canada, as thanks to goals from Macklin Celebrini and Owen Allard, tied the game up at five and forced overtime. Lane Hutson, however, would score the game-winner for the United States with just 1:39 left in the extra period to cap off an incredibly fun game between these two long-time rivals. Let’s take a look at what stood out for Canada in their last tune-up game.

Celebrini is as Good as Advertised

It was not a guarantee that Celebrini would play in this game or even the first game of the preliminary round for Canada after he was ejected in their last game vs Switzerland for an illegal hit from behind. Just before the start of this one, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced that no further discipline would be given to Celebrini and he would be allowed to play. He took full advantage of it as he netted two goals and was all over the ice. He looked strong throughout and showed why he’s the projected first-overall pick in next year’s NHL Entry Draft. Despite kicking in his first goal, there was no video review and the goal stood.

The second goal he scored came early in the third where he was able to get the puck past the goaltender off the skate of USA defenceman Seamus Casey. Even though he could not get the winner in overtime, he showed so much speed and elusiveness. The USA defenders had an awfully hard time slowing down the Canadian forward. While he may not have the same success that Connor Bedard had in the tournament a year ago, Celebrini will be the most impactful player on this Canadian squad and will only go as far as the dynamic Vancouver, British Columbia native can take them.

The ADB Line Continues to Stand Out

Canada’s line of Allard-Nate Danielson-Owen Beck looked solid early. They played as the fourth line in the first pre-tourney game, and in this one, they were the third line. It’s been clear that they are put out there more and more in crucial situations and it certainly paid off today. The trio combined for one goal and two assists and generated plenty of really good chances. Is it possible for head coach Alan Letang to continue to move the three up into a top-six line?

Owen Allard tallied a goal and assist in Canada’s 6-5 overtime loss to the United States (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

For sure considering their production. What they provide to this Canadian roster is offence, speed, and aggression. Allard is the one who is the most offensively gifted and always puts himself in the right place to score as we saw with his game-tying goal in the third period today. Beck is more of the do-it-all forward who can easily be a tremendous two-way player. As for Danielson, he brings more of a calm, defensive presence and by using his speed can get the puck out of his zone quickly. This line could potentially be the team’s go-to line when they need a spark.

Canada Must Limit Turnovers

Other than the loss, the biggest thing that will frustrate Letang is the amount of turnovers that his team had in this one. Canada finished with a boatload of turnovers, specifically in their zone. It eventually led to Canada being hemmed in and that led to several goals for the United States. This is something that Canada has struggled without throughout the pre-tournament games. At times, the Canadian players would try to just fling the puck out instead of carrying it out and dumping it in.

The big thing that Canada needs to understand is that when they get into the tournament, turnovers can be the big issue that can lead to them getting upset. This will certainly become a factor against heavy forechecking teams like Finland and host country Sweden. The good news for Canada is that these pre-tournament games give them a chance to work on the issues that can lead to disaster. The hope will be that by next Tuesday the team will be ready to play a full, turnoverless brand of hockey.

In just three days, Canada will get to open up the WJC with a matchup vs Finland (Dec. 26, 8:30 AM EST). It will be their chance to begin yet another gold medal defence. The team that plays for the Leaf will look to win three gold medals in a row for the first time since they won five in a row from 2005-09. This is a very talented roster for Canada and now it’s time to prove it in this year’s tournament.