Flames Have Better All-Star Game Options Than Elias Lindholm

That’s right Calgary Flames fans, you heard it correctly. The league just announced the initial 32-man All-Star roster, (12 more will be selected via fan voting) and Flames forward and alternate captain Elias Lindholm was chosen to represent the Flaming ‘C’. Interestingly enough, this will be the first time in his 11-year NHL career that the 29-year-old has been given such an honour. The Swedish centreman has eight goals and 25 points in 38 games this season, totals that have him ranked fourth and third among all Flames skaters, respectively. Lindholm is held in higher regard for his defensive play as a forward, finishing tenth in Selke Trophy voting last season and second the season prior.

Related: 3 Calgary Flames That Are Dark-Horse Trade Candidates

Latest News & Highlights

Lindholm was originally drafted in 2013, fifth overall by the Carolina Hurricanes. He played the first five seasons of his career there before the organization shipped him off to the Flames in a blockbuster deal that saw him and Noah Hanifin join the Flames in exchange for Micheal Ferland, Dougie Hamilton, and a young Adam Fox. Since then, “Lindy” has skated in 406 contests for the team and has blossomed into a two-way star, with 147 goals, 349 points, more than 3,000 face-off wins, and almost 500 combined blocked shots and takeaways. His best season came in 2021-22 when he led the team with 42 goals and placed third with 82 points. However, did the league get their decision right for this year? We think that there are some more deserving Flames this season. Let’s have a look at why he got his All-Star nod for 2023-24 as well as potential arguments for others to join him in Toronto.

Lindholm’s Season So Far

Lindholm established himself as the Flames’ number one centreman almost immediately after being traded to them. He has held the position for the last six seasons despite having players such as Mikael Backlund and Nazem Kadri nipping at his heels. As previously mentioned, he has uncharacteristically low offensive numbers through the first half of the season. He is currently on pace for just 17 goals and 54 points over 82 games, which would represent his lowest totals since his last season with the Hurricanes in 2017-18. “Lindy” still shoots the puck a lot, averaging almost three shots on goal per game. The problem is that those pucks just aren’t going in the net, as judged by his 7.8% shooting percentage.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, Lindholm must have broken tradition (most players are selected based on offensive statistics) and earned his selection due to his on-ice responsibilities and play in the defensive zone. For example, no Flames forward averages more than his 21 minutes of ice time. He leads the team in face-offs taken as well as face-off win rate with a sterling 55.6%. The Swede has blocked the most shots among Flames forwards with 30 and boasts 25 takeaways to just 16 giveaways. Ever the gentleman, he also has just six penalty minutes thus far in 2023-24. Despite all of this, he ranks 16th on the Flames with a minus-2 plus/minus rating. He has meshed relatively well on a line with newcomer Yegor Sharangovich (who is on pace for a career year) but has also unfortunately been tasked with helping try and rejuvenate their other snakebitten linemate, Jonathan Huberdeau.

Other Flames’ Cases

Many fans likely had other Flames slated to partake in the festivities, such as fellow forward Blake Coleman or defenceman MacKenzie Weegar. Both are leading the team in goals and points by position and are on pace for career-best seasons offensively. Coleman is on track to score over 30 goals for the first time in his career and leads the team in goals, points, and plus/minus. Over 82 games, Weegar would score a whopping 17 goals and 47 points. Last year’s representative Nazem Kadri is second in team scoring and has been playing well recently with 18 points in his last 22 games. Rookie sensation Connor Zary has a strong case as well; despite not playing the full season he is second among all NHL rookies (behind some guy named Connor Bedard) in points per game with an impressive 0.68.

Connor Zary, Calgary Flames (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

Some Flames fans even state that starting netminder Jacob Markstrom could have played his way into an All-Star selection. Since having a paltry 2022-23 campaign, he has bounced back somewhat this season and leads his team in all goaltending categories.

Any one or more of these Flames could potentially be voted in by the fans, who will have their decisions made when polling ends after Jan. 11. For example, last season Connor McDavid was the rival Edmonton Oilers’ original representative but was later joined by teammates Leon Draisaitl and Stuart Skinner. The Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers also had three total representatives at last year’s event, respectively.

Regardless, despite Lindholm perhaps not having his best year, he is more than deserving of his All-Star selection. He is a defensive leader, leaned upon heavily in all situations and is still on pace for more than 50 points for the sixth time in his career. Maybe this selection will serve as a spark for him to turn up the proverbial heat and finish the 2023-24 season with a bang.