Flames’ Cost to Acquire Jakob Chychrun at 2023 Trade Deadline

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving has been doing his due diligence, and it’s anybody’s guess who he will add at the 2023 Trade Deadline. There’s a ton of discussion about forwards, but their defence also needs to be addressed. That’s what we will focus on here.

Many different defenders could make a positive impact on the Flames, both this season and beyond. As the team has seemingly checked in on nearly every major name on the market, our interest lies in Jakob Chychrun. The Flames might be a dark horse to acquire him, but it’s worth considering what he would cost and if it is worth it.

Chychrun Would Improve the Flames

The Arizona Coyotes are holding Chychrun out of action until a trade is made, meaning a trade is likely close, and they don’t want to risk a potential injury in that time. The Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and others have all been linked to the defenceman, and different reports suggest the availability of the Kings’ top prospects could get a deal done. However, it’s unlikely Chychrun will go to a division rival also in the race for a playoff spot.

Chychrun would make an immediate impact on the Flames’ defence at even strength and on the power play. Both need improvement, especially the 24th-ranked power play that sits below 20 percent on the season. Last season, Calgary ranked 10th in the league and 3.5 percent higher.

Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Chychrun has put up great offensive numbers throughout his career with the Coyotes, who consistently rank at the bottom of the league in goals scored and don’t have any superstars. He has been able to produce on the power play despite that and is also very effective at even strength. This season, he has four power-play goals and seven power-play points in 36 games, meaning he has also scored three goals and 21 points at even strength. Two seasons ago, the Coyotes’ defenceman scored 18 goals and 41 points in 56 games in the shortened 2020-21 season. That is just a taste of the level he could reach with the Flames. He has a fairly high shot volume and will also block shots consistently.

Rasmus Andersson has stepped up and played on the power play, but that was partly because he was the best choice among what the Flames had available. Chychrun could make a significant difference there. As of now, Andersson is injured, while Chris Tanev’s injury issues are off and on. Chychrun is no better health-wise, as the most games he’s played in a season is 68 in his rookie campaign, despite playing every game in 2020-21. But when he is healthy, he is a game-changer for a low cost of $4.6 million AAV for two more seasons. The Coyotes are even willing to eat some of his salary if it means getting a better return.

Not only does Chychrun create insurance for the Flames defensively, but he would also add to a unit that has needed a boost all season. Oliver Kylington has been missing, which has also reduced the offensive production from the back end. With Dennis Gilbert and Michael Stone on the team’s third pairing, an upgrade is desperately needed.

Which Players/Picks Flames Would Have to Part With

So, if the Flames are one of the teams in on Chychrun, what would they have to give up to outbid the competition? The value to acquire him remains at three to four assets, including two from the first round – either a first-round pick so the Coyotes can make multiple selections in this strong 2023 NHL Entry Draft or a prospect previously chosen in the first round.

Matt Coronato, Chicago Steel (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

The Flames have the exact pieces that could win over the Coyotes and should be willing to offer them. They could give up three assets – Matthew Coronato, Jeremie Poirier, and their 2023 first-round pick; that pick is definitely in play as the team is hoping to qualify for the playoffs and go on a run. Ideally, it would be a late first-round pick.

As for prospects, Coronato was drafted 13th overall in 2021 and isn’t equal to but close to what the Coyotes seem interested in with Brandt Clarke and Quinton Byfield of the Kings. A player drafted in the top half of the first round recently who could line up with the team’s rebuild would be ideal. Coronato is one of the Flames’ best prospects, and they wouldn’t have to give up Jakob Pelletier, Connor Zary, or Dustin Wolf, who are all closer to making an impact in the NHL, which the team needs.

The final piece is Poirier, a defenceman with a high upside who projects to be a future top-four player and already has a lot of offensive talent. He has rounded out his game since being drafted, but his defence is what caused him to be selected in the third round. He could bridge the gap and make it so the Flames only need to give up three assets. Being a defenceman, he would also help fill the hole left by Chychrun, and the Coyotes would surely like to add a solid defensive prospect in the trade. In Poirier’s rookie season in the American Hockey League (AHL), he has five goals and 27 points in 43 games. The Flames may not have a lot of room for Poirier anytime soon, with most of their defencemen under contract, so he might be an ideal trade piece.

All these pieces could work well with the Coyotes’ timetable, while Chychrun would greatly help the Flames for two and a half more seasons.