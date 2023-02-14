NHL Rumors: Oilers, Blue Jackets, Maple Leafs, Blues, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Columbus Blue Jackets are pulling Vladislav Gavrikov from the lineup. Is a trade close? Meanwhile, there’s chatter that the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the four teams pursuing Timo Meier. The Leafs might also move a defenseman if the opportunity presents itself. There are updates when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks talks regarding Erik Karlsson. Finally, Kevin Weekes offers a number of updates when it comes to the St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers, and some other trade deadline buzz.

Blue Jackets Pull Gavrikov

The Blue Jackets released a statement saying Vladislav Gavrikov would be a healthy scratch versus the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Saying it was for trade-related reasons, they are now the second team to do this — the Coyotes having done the same with Jakob Chychrun.

LINEUP UPDATE: Blue Jackets D Vladislav Gavrikov will be a healthy scratch for tonight’s game vs. New Jersey. He is being held out of the lineup for trade-related reasons. #CBJ — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) February 14, 2023

Insiders are reporting that this decision doesn’t mean a trade is imminent. Pierre LeBrun writes, “No trade in the works at the very moment for Gavrikov, just the Blue Jackets protecting the asset while further exploring the market.” Elliotte Friedman noted, “Just an idea running through my head: Columbus moves Gavrikov and uses the return assets to try and add Chychrun. They’ve been interested in the Arizona D-man before and he has term.

Rangers on Verge of Moving Kravtsov

Kevin Weekes offered a couple of updates on Tuesday, one of which stated that the New York Rangers might be close to moving Vitali Kravtsov. Kravtsov asked for a trade and Weekes tweeted, “Let’s talk @NYRangers now; perhaps they get a 3rd Rd Pick or Prospect in a trade for young F Kravstov. They know they’re @StanleyCup Contenders, hence the Tarasenko deal, and maybe more to come.”

Weekes said while doing a hit on NHL Network, “I think he’s better served going to a team where he’s going to get an opportunity for top-nine minutes.”

Barbashev Drawing Plenty of Interest

Weekes also writes, “[Ivan] Barbashev drawing plenty interest from multiple clubs.” He adds that the return could be 1st or 2nd Rd Pick + Prospect. Saying his salary is seen by many teams as affordable, the Blues might be willing to retain salary to up the return and sweeten the offers.

Latest on Timo Meier Trade Talk, Four Teams Showing Most Interest

Weekes also tweeted that the New Jersey Devils, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, and Toronto Maple Leafs are the teams he’s hearing have serious interest in forward Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks. LeBrun said during the Got Yer’ Back podcast that more talks have taken place between the Devils and Sharks in recent days and that GM Tom Fitzgerald is motivated.

Could Maple Leafs Trade Rasmus Sandin?

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic wonders if the Maple Leafs might acquire another defenseman and if they do, would that player slot in ahead of Rasmus Sandin? If so, would it be best to trade Sandin as part of any package going the other way?

He writes:

Sandin is the name I’ve been wondering more and more about ahead of the deadline. Is there any chance he ends up moving? If the Leafs were to acquire another defenceman, that dude would presumably take Sandin’s spot in the lineup. And if the Leafs aren’t comfortable playing Sandin in the playoffs now (that’s TBD at this point), on a third pair in his second full NHL season, will they ever be? source – ‘Timo Meier to the Maple Leafs? Complicated but workable: Monday Morning Leafs Report’ – Jonas Siegel – The Athletic – 02/13-2023

Siegel asks if the Maple Leafs really have confidence that Sandin will be a top-four player and with a cap hit of $1.4 million for one more season after this one, his contract and pending RFA status could make him attractive to other teams.

Latest on Oilers and Karlsson

Multiple Oilers’ podcasts and radio shows were dedicated to talking about the rumors that the team had re-engaged in trade conversations regarding Erik Karlsson. While many insiders believe there’s truth to it, most have the odds of this trade going down on the low end. The math is just too difficult to figure out.

Friedman noted during the 32 Thoughts Podcast on Monday that part of the reason GM Ken Holland is likely looking at Karlsson is that word has come from the players that they want a solid puck-moving defenseman who can get them the puck on the fly, not just someone who bangs it off the boards and out of the zone. No one available is as good at that as Karlsson.

It’s for that reason that the Oilers aren’t interested in Gavrikov or Joel Edmundson. If Karlsson can’t be acquired because of the complexities of the deal, Shayne Gostisbehere might be a solid backup plan.