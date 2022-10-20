Flames News & Rumors: Kane, Arena Discussions, Kadri & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, a former NHL general manager and now analyst suggested earlier this week that Brad Treliving may look to target Chicago Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane. In other news, talks between the Flames corporation and the City of Calgary in regard to a new arena are back on. Back to the on-ice side of things, Nazem Kadri was able to receive his Stanley Cup Championship ring from Nathan MacKinnon prior to the two teams facing off on Oct. 13. His now teammate in Trevor Lewis is using Kadri’s ring as motivation to capture one for himself this season.

Kane an Option for the Flames?

With this being the final year remaining on his contract, it seems to be only a matter of time before Kane is traded. It is a situation neither he nor the Blackhawks want to have happen, but with the team just entering what looks to be a very lengthy rebuild, it is almost inevitable that he will be wearing a different sweater between now and the trade deadline. As for who is likely to land the 33-year-old superstar, TSN’s Craig Button believes the Flames are in a great position to do just that.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“I’m gonna start in the West. I’m going to go with the Calgary Flames,” Button said. “Top defensive team, they lost a little bit of offense. Patrick Kane could fit into a spot on Calgary very nicely.”

While picking up Kane would be no easy feat for Treliving, his roster would be considered by many to be the top threat in the entire NHL to win the Stanley Cup if he were to do so. It seems as though the Blackhawks are willing to retain 50 percent of Kane’s $10.5 million cap hit, meaning something may be able to work out here if the two sides wish to do so.

Arena Talks Back On?

The City of Calgary and the Flames organization are back talking once again about the potential building of a new arena. There had been a previous deal between the two sides, but it fell apart late last year due to issues over cost coverages on the $650 million project. In an effort to have talks go smoother this time than prior, the city has been working with third-party mediators who were brought on several months ago in hopes of restarting talks (from ‘Brodie Thomas: ‘Fresh start’: Formal arena talks are back on between city, Flames corporation,’ Calgary Herald, 10/19/22).

“This is their subject matter,” said councillor Sonya Sharp. “They’re experts in this field and the City of Calgary went through the process to make sure that we have the right people in place for this next phase.”

This is great news for the Flames organization and its fans, as league commissioner Gary Bettman has made it clear plenty of times that the Saddledome is no longer suitable to host NHL games. That is hard to argue given that aside from Madison Square Garden, it is the oldest arena in the league.

Kadri Receives Stanley Cup Ring

Prior to the Flames’ home opener against the Avalanche on Oct. 13, MacKinnon met with Kadri to present him with his Stanley Cup Championship ring. The two were both major contributors during the Avs run, and were both rightfully rewarded with the first Cup wins of their careers.

“It means a lot, of course,” Kadri said after receiving the ring. “It’s super emotional. It’s something that’s very difficult to do. You find a lot about your teammates when you’re in that situation and your backs against the wall, whatever the case may be, deep in the playoffs. Obviously there’s no other guys I’d rather do it with and it’s nice to be able to turn the page on the chapter and start fresh with another great team.”

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Heading into free agency after a career-high 87-point season, it was clear that Kadri was going to receive the biggest contract of his career. While he hoped it would be with the Avalanche, they were unable to come up with the cap space to retain him, and he instead chose to sign a seven-year, $49 million deal with the Flames. While early, it appears to have been a great decision thus far, as the Flames are a perfect 3-0-0 on the season while Kadri has a goal and four points.

Lewis Eager to Add to Stanley Cup Total

The Flames have plenty of Cup-winning experience in their locker room, with one example being Lewis. The 35-year-old vet, who has suited up for 813-games at the NHL level, was a part of two Stanley Cup-winning teams along with head coach Darryl Sutter during their time together with the Los Angeles Kings. Safe to say, seeing Kadri get his ring the other day gave Lewis all the motivation needed to pursue a third (from ‘Todd Saelhof: Two-time Stanley Cup champ Trevor Lewis wants ring with Flames,’ Calgary Sun, 10/18/22).

“Once you get there, you want that feeling back,” Lewis explained. “The moment is indescribable. It’s a grind throughout the year – you go to war with your team, and to finish off with a win, it’s a pretty special moment. It’s something you dream about as a kid.”

After playing his first season as a Flame in 2021-22, Lewis was re-signed to a one-year, $800,000 deal this summer. By no means is he expected to produce offense, but his responsible defensive play paired with his great veteran leadership makes him a valuable player for Sutter to have at his disposal on the fourth line.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames will look to keep their perfect start to the season intact on Thursday, Oct. 20, in a home game against the Buffalo Sabres. They will then have a day off before facing one of the league’s best in the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday to end their week. That game will be must-watch TV for any and all hockey fans.