Flames Should Be Very Thankful Lindholm Turned Down Extension

After the 2022-23 season had wrapped up, Elias Lindholm expressed hesitancy when he was asked about the potential of signing an extension with the Calgary Flames. At the time, he had just one season remaining on his contract, which meant that he was able to sign an extension at any point if he felt like doing so.

Related: Flames: Ranking Huberdeau’s Contract Among the League’s Worst

Despite how hesitant he sounded at the time, there were reports heading into training camp that he had a change of heart and may have been willing to re-up with the Flames. The Flames themselves were interested, and are believed to have offered Lindholm a maximum eight-year deal with a cap hit of roughly $9 million. Despite what seemed to be a very generous offer, however, Lindholm turned it down, something the Flames should be feeling very grateful for.

Lindholm Not a Top Line Centre

For several seasons with the Flames, many believed Lindholm was one of the game’s most underrated centremen. His defensive play was outstanding, all while being able to play at a point-per-game pace. His 42-goal, 82-point season in 2021-22 seemed to prove just how talented of a player he was.

Unfortunately for Lindholm, his play has regressed since the 2021-22 campaign. Fans hoped that the 22-goal, 64-point season in 2022-23 was simply an off-year, but that is quickly proving not to be the case. Instead, it seems as though the 29-year-old was more of a byproduct of his then-linemates Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau than he was one of the game’s top centres.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Lindholm has really struggled through the first 29 games of the 2023-24 season, scoring just seven goals and 18 points. The former dominant two-way forward is often unnoticeable on the ice, and looks nothing like the $9 million player the Flames believed he was just a few short months ago.

Any questions on whether Lindholm would remain in Calgary or be flipped at or before the trade deadline seem to be in the past. It is quite obvious now that the only move here is to trade him, and general manager Craig Conroy, along with fans of the Flames, should be breathing a sigh of relief that this is how the situation played out.

Latest News & Highlights

Had an extension been signed, the Flames could be dealing with another albatross of a contract similar to Jonathan Huberdeau’s, which would only set the franchise back further. While some may suggest this is the perfect time to get him extended on a bargain deal, the chances of that feel slim to none. If he wasn’t willing to sign a $72 million deal to stay with the Flames, it’s hard to fathom why he’d sign a much lesser one now.

Related: Flames Need to Move On From Chris Tanev

The one unfortunate thing for the Flames in all of this is that Lindholm’s value has decreased significantly. Had they traded him over the summer, they likely would have been able to receive a very good prospect along with a first-round draft pick. That will no longer be the case, as other managers in the league are certainly picking up on the fact that he was a beneficiary of Tkachuk and Gaudreau more than anything else.

Major Financial Mistake From Lindholm

While it worked out great for the Flames, Lindholm and his agent have to be kicking themselves for not signing the deal they were offered during training camp. Unless the Swedish centre can heat up quickly for the remainder of the season, he won’t receive any contract offers close to the $9 million salary he was offered by Conroy in October. Not only was it a greedy decision, but it was one that really proved he didn’t want to be in Calgary. As far as losing out on all that money goes, he has no one to blame but himself.