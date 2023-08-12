Flyers’ 2024 Restricted Free Agents Contract Projections

After the 2023-24 NHL season finishes, the Philadelphia Flyers will have quite a few restricted free agents (RFAs) that they will have to sign. As it stands, there are seven in total that could see some NHL time next year and would warrant a salary boost if they were to be successful. Assuming that none of the players listed are traded from the Flyers, let’s project what their extensions could look like.

Owen Tippett (Age 25 after 2023-24)

The Flyers have found a revelation in Owen Tippett. Acquired in the deal that sent Claude Giroux to the Panthers, Tippett has been a staple in the Flyers’ top six. In 77 games last season, Tippett set a career-high in goals (27), assists (22) and points (49) with Philadelphia.

Owen Tippett, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In projecting his next deal, we must first predict what his production might look like next season. It is reasonable to assume that Tippett can reach the 30-goal mark given he is healthy, and that he could potentially eclipse 30 assists as well. If this is the case, the average annual value (AAV) on Tippett’s deal will vary based on term.

While the Flyers have not been shy about giving young players term on their contracts in the past, this has not been the case recently. Now that the team is in a rebuild, they might not be willing to give Tippett an eight-year deal right off the bat.

With this being said, we can assume that Tippett’s next deal will be in the ballpark of $25 million over four years ($6.25 million AAV).

Carter Hart (Age 25 after 2023-24)

Carter Hart is tough to gauge, given the team’s emphasis on selecting goaltenders in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Off-ice situations aside, Hart looks poised to receive a big deal during the summer. His .907 save percentage (SV%) and 2.94 goals-against average (GAA) are above average compared to the normal goaltender, and this is especially true considering the Flyers’ status as a rebuilder.

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If Hart is not traded from the Flyers, the young goaltender will probably receive term as well as pretty significant money. Considering the team’s strengths in terms of goaltending prospects, it seems as though a full eight-year deal is out of the equation.

With some slight improvement out of Hart, a respectable contract to expect could be $34.375 million for five years ($6.875 million AAV).

Wade Allison (Age 26 after 2023-24)

Wade Allison marks a pretty notable drop off in terms of the importance to the Flyers’ current roster among RFAs. In his first significant time in the NHL last season, Allison was a decent bottom six forward for Philadelphia. He recorded nine goals and six assists for 15 points in 60 games with the team.

Wade Allison, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This doesn’t suggest someone who would stick with the organization, especially given the Flyers’ prospect strength in terms of forward depth.

It is worth noting that there is potential that he isn’t qualified by the club and becomes an unrestricted free agent if he sees some regression in his role. If Allison can make the final roster and shows he can be an important member of the team, that would be an unlikely occurrence.

If he is somewhere in the middle of these two outcomes, we can expect him to sign a one-year, $1.4 million AAV contract with the Flyers.

Bobby Brink (Age 22 after 2023-24)

Bobby Brink is an interesting case for the Flyers. While he has potential to become a regular in the lineup, surgery in 2022-23 set him back on what would have likely meant a middle-six role in Philadelphia.

Now that the competition to make the team is even more difficult, there is potential that his next deal is rather short. If he does make the team and can contribute, we are looking at a much different situation.

Bobby Brink, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In his 10 games with the Flyers in 2021-22, Brink had no goals and four assists. If he can improve on his game and play at least three quarters of the season, my prediction for his next contract is a $4.8 million deal over two years ($2.4 million AAV). This is pretty lavish, but if Brink is a regular on the team he would deserve every penny.

Egor Zamula (Age 24 after 2023-24)

If Egor Zamula is going to prove himself, this season might be one of his last chances. Zamula has been hyped for quite a while to be one of the future pieces for the Flyers, but he hasn’t gotten any substantial time at the NHL level quite yet.

Egor Zamula, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With some potential openings on the defense considering veterans Marc Staal and Nick Seeler are on one-year deals and could see themselves dealt at the trade deadline, Zamula will once again get a shot to be a regular defender on the team. Whether he takes advantage or not is yet to be seen.

It would be reasonable to assume that Zamula plays a little less than half of the season for the Flyers. If he does this and shows slight development, Zamula’s next contract could be around $2.4 million for two seasons ($1.2 million AAV).

Ryan Poehling (Age 25 after 2023-24)

It would be a bit surprising if Ryan Poehling receives an extension next summer. With the team having a strong bottom six, it would be difficult for him to remain with the team.

Ryan Poehling with the Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This wouldn’t be impossible, though. In 53 games last season, the forward recorded seven goals and seven assists for 14 total points, which is solid for a depth forward. Philadelphia has several good depth players just like Poehling, so he will have to see some improvement in his game to stay with the Flyers. If he receives another contract with the team, a one-year, $1.6 million AAV deal seems like it would make sense.

Flyers’ Future Cap Situation

If the Flyers choose to make all these moves without trading a single veteran on the roster, they would have only a few million dollars to spare. This would be an unlikely event, especially since the team will certainly be taking calls next summer for some of their aging players. With the salary cap rumored to increase substantially, the Flyers would have a good amount of wiggle room if they decided to part with a couple players.

Overall, the cap shouldn’t be a problem for Philadelphia if they manage it correctly. They will give the players who deserve it a pay day, and lay off on those who don’t.