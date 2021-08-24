3 Flyers’ Jersey Sponsorship Options for 2022-23

Well, the time has finally come for the Philadelphia Flyers to add patches to their jersey in the name of advertising sponsors. As it was first reported by Sportico.com, the NHL’s Board of Governors approved jersey advertising starting with the 2022-23 season. As stated in the report, “the ads must fit a rectangle 3 inches by 3.5 inches, making them slightly bigger than the patches that the NBA added to its jerseys for the 2017-18 season.”

Oskar Lindblom, Philadelphia Flyers sporting the TCS helmet sponsor (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The idea of jersey sponsorships had been thrown around for the last couple of seasons, but nothing was made official until recently. The decision to add sponsors to jerseys became much easier after the NHL added helmet sponsors last season. The initial move of adding sponsorships was met with some dislike from hockey purists but quickly forgotten about as the season went on.

For the Flyers, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global IT services, consulting, and business solutions company, was worn on the side of their helmets last season. The small TCS logo was almost unnoticeable on the helmet, so a logo on the black and orange jerseys will more than likely follow a similar fate. No decisions have been made yet, and more than likely won’t be made for a while, but fans have already begun speculating who the sponsor will be.

What Would be Better than Wawa?

When you think about Philadelphia, some of the most common things that pop into people’s heads are the Liberty Bell, Rocky, and cheesesteaks. Now go and ask someone from Philadelphia, and they will more than likely tell you Wawa, a staple on just about every corner in the city and surrounding area. The all-day, everyday convenience stores are frequently visited by Philadelphians for just about every need.

Wawa would be the perfect fit for a jersey sponsorship for the Flyers. Not only does it embody the spirit of the city, but it also fuels the feud between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh since Wawa is clearly better than Sheetz, a potential sponsor for the Penguins. It would only be right if both teams elect to use their convenience store as a jersey sponsor starting next season.

Flyers Score for a Case of Tastykakes

Outside of the obvious choice, Tastykake is the second most Philadelphian choice for a jersey sponsorship. Headquartered just a few miles from the Wells Fargo Center, Tastykake has been a staple in the city of Philadelphia since the early 1900s. There is not a single corner store, supermarket, or gas station that does not carry their products.

Tastykake previously served as a goal sponsor for the Flyers during the 2010s, but the connection between the local bakery and team goes much further back. During the Flyers Cup run in the 1970s, the late Hall of Fame announcer Gene Hart coined the phrase, “ “He shoots, he scores – for a case of Tastykakes!” Each Flyers player who first scored a goal during the game was awarded a case of Tastykakes.

The Tastykake logo would fit perfectly on the front of a Flyers jersey and not be overly obnoxious. The simple script logo would draw the right amount of attention and provide a nice little pop of an instantly recognizable Philadelphia icon.

“The Flyers are Going on the Peco Power Play”

The Philadelphia-based electric company has served as a sponsor for the Flyers for more than the last decade. Fans should be familiar with the phrase, “and the Flyers are going on the Peco power play,” whenever an opposing player goes to the penalty box.

Peco and the Flyers are a near-perfect match, but due to the fact that the name and logo are already plastered around the stadium, it is less likely that a jersey sponsorship will also be included in the deal. While this would most likely be the safest option for sponsorship, the team will probably explore other options.

Regardless of the choice the Flyers make, a patch will be put on the front of an NHL jersey for the first time in league history. Fans hope that this won’t turn into a situation similar to European hockey league jerseys that are covered in ads. The Flyers have a ton of great choices to put on the front of their jerseys, but only one will make the final cut. What sponsor would you like to see on the front of a Flyers jersey?

