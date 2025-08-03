Grant Fuhr Was Clutch, Cool, and Groundbreaking With the Oilers

Let us tell you a story about a goalie who didn’t just play the game of hockey—he changed it. Picture this: it’s the mid-1980s, and the Edmonton Oilers are rewriting the NHL’s history books with a team so stacked it almost feels unfair—Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Jari Kurri, Paul Coffey, and Glenn Anderson. Goals came in waves.

Related: Edmonton Oilers All-Free-Agent Team

But behind all that offensive firepower stood a future Hall of Fame goalie: Grant Fuhr. Quiet, steady, calm. He was a goalie who never blinked, no matter how wild the game got. But to really appreciate who Fuhr was, you’ve got to go back to where it all started.

Fuhr Came From Spruce Grove, Alberta, to the NHL

Fuhr was born in Spruce Grove, Alberta, in 1962. From a young age, it was clear he had a gift. He wasn’t just stopping pucks—he was reading the game like a seasoned vet before most kids could even strap on pads. By the time he was tearing it up with the Victoria Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL; posting 30–12–0 and 48–9–1 records), NHL scouts had their eyes on him.

Kevin Lowe and Grant Fuhr, Edmonton Oilers, 1987-88 season. (Gord Rufh/The Hockey Writers)

In 1981, the Oilers snagged him eighth overall in the NHL Entry Draft. Fuhr made his NHL debut at 19, and, right away, he was thrown into the deep end. This wasn’t some tight-checking, defensive-minded team. The Oilers played wide-open hockey. Games often ended 7–5, and Fuhr might face 40-plus shots a night.

But he thrived in that chaos. Where other goalies would crumble under the pressure, Fuhr just stayed cool. Glove save. Pad stack. Kick save and a beauty. Goal allowed – what the heck, his team would score two to compensate.

Related: Fuhr Suspension Helped Pave Way for NHL Drug Policy

In the 1983–84 season, Edmonton won its first Stanley Cup, and Fuhr was right there in the thick of it alongside his stellar goalie partner, Andy Moog. Over the next few seasons, he (along with Moog until 1987) became a cornerstone of one of the greatest dynasties in sports, helping the Oilers win five Stanley Cups in seven years.

Fuhr Was the Goalie Who Showed up When It Mattered

Fuhr’s numbers don’t always stand out. His save percentage hovered around .880, and his goals-against average was often above 3. But context matters. He played in an era when goalies had to survive, not just post shutouts. He wasn’t making 20 saves a night—he was making 40 or more. And it wasn’t the saves he made in the first period that mattered—it was the game-saving stop in overtime or the breakaway denial in the final minute.

Edmonton Oilers Grant Fuhr (Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

Fuhr had a knack for that kind of game-winning save. Take the 1987 Playoffs: he played every single minute for Edmonton that spring. In the Stanley Cup Final, he beat Ron Hextall in a tight, physical series against the Philadelphia Flyers. That Cup win? It doesn’t happen without Fuhr.

But here’s something even bigger than the Cups and the wins: Fuhr was breaking barriers as he played. In 2003, Fuhr became the first black player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Aside from all the accolades throughout his career, Fuhr didn’t talk much about being a trailblazer. But by showing up, by being great, he opened doors for others.

The Barkley-Fuhr Moment: Gretzky Doesn’t Bite

At a 2017 NHL event where Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey were speaking, Charles Barkley unexpectedly joined the press conference. He tossed Gretzky a seemingly playful question: “Who’s your favorite black athlete of all time?” Without hesitation, Gretzky replied: “Grant Fuhr.” (from “‘Sir’ Charles Barkley steals the spotlight at announcement of NHL’s top 10 teams,” The Los Angeles Times, 5/06/2017)

The room laughed and applauded. Barkley, ever the entertainer, smiled and called Gretzky the “biggest hockey fan” in North America. But this wasn’t just friendly banter. Gretzky’s answer came from a place of deep respect. Fuhr wasn’t just a teammate on the Oilers’ dynasty—he was a generational talent. In Gretzky’s eyes, he was the best goalie ever.

In that moment, Barkley—who (in his playful manner) was likely setting himself up for a mutual admiration moment—got something else entirely. The question was a “self-serving lob” meant to flatter the asker. It’s something Barkley excels at – a kind of playful charm, but Gretzky didn’t play along.

Related: Andy Moog: The Unsung Heartbeat of the Oilers Dynasty

Instead, he cut straight to sincerity. Naming Fuhr was classic Gretzky: team-first, respecting those who helped him win. That little exchange said a lot about how much Gretzky thought of his former teammate.

Fuhr’s Long Road After Edmonton

After his Oilers years, Fuhr bounced around—the Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, Los Angeles Kings, and then St. Louis Blues. And it was in St. Louis where fans saw one last burst of brilliance. In the 1995–96 season, Fuhr started a ridiculous 79 games—76 of them consecutively. That’s an NHL record for a goalie in a single season.

St. Louis Blues Grant Fuhr (Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

He wasn’t just logging time—he was winning games and keeping the Blues in playoff contention. Even after a knee injury in the playoffs cut that season short, his reputation as a warrior was cemented.

Fuhr finished his career with the Calgary Flames, hitting the 400-win milestone in 1999. He retired a year later, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate throughout the league. He didn’t chase headlines. He didn’t need to. His game—along with championships and beauty glove saves—spoke for itself.

Why Grant Fuhr Still Matters

When people talk about the best goalies of all time, names like Patrick Roy, Martin Brodeur, and Dominik Hasek get tossed around. And rightfully so. But Fuhr deserves to be right there in the mix.

Related: Oilers’ Nurse Not One of NHL’s Worst Contracts Based on New Model

It’s not just because of the Stanley Cup wins or the awards, but because in the wildest, most high-scoring era the NHL has ever seen, he was the calm in the storm. He was fearless, reliable, and above all, clutch. He showed that being a goalie isn’t just about stats—it’s about trust. And his team trusted in him.

And ask anyone who played with him: when Fuhr was in the net, you believed you could win.