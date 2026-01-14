How Easton Cowan Earned His Way Into the Maple Leafs Lineup

Summer 2025 was a bright one for Toronto Maple Leafs‘ forward Easton Cowan. Fresh off a Memorial Cup win with the London Knights, he wasn’t just celebrating a championship; he was walking away with the Stafford Smythe Trophy as tournament MVP.

Three goals and four assists in five games had cemented his reputation as a clutch player, and after a season that saw him pile up 29 goals and 69 points in 46 regular-season games, plus 13 goals and 39 points in the playoffs, Cowan felt he was ready to make the jump to the NHL. The Maple Leafs had their eye on him, but as anyone who has watched the NHL knows, talent alone doesn’t guarantee ice time.

Training Camp Offered Cowan a Chance to Show His Game

Training camp and preseason offered glimpses of promise. Cowan contributed two assists and eight shots over five preseason games, showing flashes of his offensive flair. But like most 20-year-olds stepping into the NHL cauldron, he faced the inevitable reality check. The Maple Leafs coaching staff believed he should start the season with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies to hone his game. The Maple Leafs, cautious and deliberate with prospects, weren’t rushing him.

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Easton Cowan (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

October arrived, and so did Cowan’s NHL debut. Recalled for the team’s third game of the season against the Detroit Red Wings, he skated over 14 minutes, fired a shot on goal, and brought energy that was immediately noticeable. He made a block on his first shift and delivered a crushing hit to create a turnover.

Cowan Put Up His First NHL Point in His Second Game of the Season

These little things caught head coach Craig Berube’s attention. Cowan even drew praise for chemistry with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies on the top line. A first assist followed in his second game a day later. It was a secondary helper on Matthews’ game-winner, signalling that he could contribute without forcing the play.

Yet it wasn’t all smooth sailing. A rough game on Oct. 16 against the New York Rangers saw him turn the puck over five times and be replaced on the top line by Bobby McMann. Again, it was a reminder that the NHL is as unforgiving as it is thrilling for a young up-and-comer.

Cowan’s 2025-26 Season Has Been a Rollercoaster

The early weeks were a rollercoaster. Cowan was sent to the AHL on Nov. 5 to make room for Scott Laughton’s return from injury. But after a brief stint with the Marlies, where he recorded an assist in two games, he was recalled and began to find a rhythm.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

By late November, he had scored goals and added assists in consecutive games, including a late equalizer against the Columbus Blue Jackets and a one-timer off William Nylander against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The rookie was beginning to show why the Maple Leafs believed in him. Even skating bottom-six minutes, Cowan could impact the game.

December and early January tested his resilience. He went eight games without a goal, which could have shaken a lesser player. But Cowan’s work ethic never wavered. He continued to log hits, block shots, and play responsible two-way hockey, quietly earning his coach’s trust.

Then the goals returned. In wins over the Florida Panthers, Philadelphia Flyers, and Colorado Avalanche, suddenly Cowan wasn’t just participating; he was producing. On Jan. 9, he scored his first career game-winner in overtime against the Flyers. His confidence and importance to the lineup were growing.

What Has Changed for Cowan?

What’s changed for Cowan? He’s found a regular spot and is skating with a mix of confidence and patience. Playing on the third line with Nicolas Roy and Nicholas Robertson, he’s thriving in a structured role that allows him to create without pressing. He’s even getting chances on the second power-play unit. While he hasn’t scored there yet, it’s a vote of confidence from the coaching staff.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Across 34 games this season, he’s racked up seven goals and seven assists (for 14 points) and a plus-5 rating. These are solid numbers for a player still learning the NHL ropes.

Cowan’s journey this season is a classic example of earning your way. He’s not perfect, he’s had setbacks, and he’s made the mistakes every young player makes. But step by step, goal by goal, he’s proving he belongs.

The Maple Leafs didn’t just draft potential; they’ve cultivated production. And Cowan is starting to deliver. From Memorial Cup MVP to overtime hero, the 20-year-old is writing the opening chapter of what could be a very bright NHL career.