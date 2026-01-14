NHL’s 2026 Trade Deadline Predictor: Hamilton, Panarin & More

The NHL trade deadline is a little less than two months away. However, the Feb. 4 Olympic roster freeze could spur trade activity over the next few weeks. The rumor mill is starting to pick up, and teams may want to get some business done ahead of Feb. 4. With that, let’s predict where some of the top names on our trade bait list could end up in the coming weeks.

Dougie Hamilton: Utah Mammoth

Dougie Hamilton’s time in New Jersey seems to be coming to an end, and it’s not a pretty one. Hamilton was a healthy scratch ahead of the Devils’ game against the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 11, and that led to a strong statement from his agent, J.P. Barry, and an ensuing response from Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Hamilton returned to the Devils’ lineup on Monday (Jan. 12) and recorded two assists in the team’s 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild. Despite that, it’s clear to see the writing on the wall. Even with his no-trade and no-move protection, the Devils will likely trade him by the trade deadline at the absolute latest, but it should come sooner than that.

One team that should have interest in Hamilton is the Utah Mammoth. They have a clear need for a right-handed defenseman in their top four, and they have enough in their cupboard of draft picks, prospects and depth players that could entice the Devils. Hamilton has two years remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $9 million, so the Mammoth would have to shed some salary to fit in Hamilton, assuming the Devils don’t retain a portion of his contract.

The cost of acquiring Hamilton shouldn’t be much, perhaps a second or third-round pick and a player like Alexander Kerfoot or Barrett Hayton to free up some cap space. Kerfoot is a pending UFA, while Hayton is a pending RFA with arbitration rights. Moving either should give the Mammoth enough cap space to fit in Hamilton, who’s a good buy-low candidate.

Artemi Panarin – Tampa Bay Lightning

It’s looking more and more like the New York Rangers will miss the playoffs, and that means they’re at a crossroads with Artemi Panarin, whose contract expires at the end of this season. If the Rangers decide to sell, he will be one of the most coveted trade targets at this season’s deadline, despite his $11.6 million cap hit.

On this week’s Sunday Special of The Hockey PDOcast, Dimitri Filipovic suggested the Lightning as a fit for Panarin. It would require the Rangers taking on Oliver Bjorkstrand’s contract to make the cap space work, but I see where he’s going with this. The Lightning are the best team in the East, and you can never have enough high-end skill in the playoffs.

Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Panarin is quietly just above a point per game this season. Even at 34 years old, he still has plenty left in the tank. Aside from Bjorkstrand, it will require draft capital and a prospect to acquire someone of Panarin’s caliber. The problem is that the Lightning do not have their first in either the 2026 or 2027 drafts, so that could complicate matters. Still, GM Julien BriseBois always seems to find a way to get these types of trades done. If an opportunity to acquire Panarin comes along, he’ll make it work.

Blake Coleman – Montreal Canadiens

The Hockey Writers’ William Bourget recently wrote about why Blake Coleman is a good trade fit for the Canadiens. It’s hard to disagree with that notion for multiple reasons. One) While the Canadiens have plenty of talent, most of it is on the skilled side with players like Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov. That’s obviously a good thing in today’s NHL, but they could also use some more hard skill in the bottom of their lineup.

Coleman would fit the bill perfectly. Even though the Calgary Flames have struggled this season, he has 13 goals in 44 games, putting him on pace for 24 goals. He may be on the smaller side, but he does not play small. He can also play center if needed, although he’s primarily been a winger for most of his career.

Coleman’s contract runs through the end of next season at a cap hit of $4.9 million. The Canadiens look like a good bet for the playoffs this season, so they could hypothetically get two playoff runs from Coleman if they acquire him in the coming weeks. I can’t imagine the cost for him is more than a second-round pick and a prospect, something the Canadiens can easily afford. He may be the ideal target for them since they shouldn’t be going all-in on rentals quite yet.

Rasmus Andersson – Toronto Maple Leafs

I also considered the Maple Leafs for Hamilton, but Rasmus Andersson may make more sense for them. One) GM Brad Treliving is plenty familiar with him from his time in Calgary. Two) Andersson’s cap hit and contract are far more palatable than Hamilton’s. Andersson is in the final year of his deal and has a cap hit of just $4.55 million. There are fewer hurdles to acquiring him than Hamilton, as his contract is significantly more manageable.

Related: Reporter Reveals Why the Maple Leafs Didn’t Acquire Flames’ Rasmus Andersson

It’s all but certain that the Flames will trade Andersson before the trade deadline in March. He’s having an excellent season, with 29 points in 46 games, putting him on pace for 52 points. He won’t be cheap to acquire and will likely cost a first-round pick and a prospect in most trades. The Maple Leafs don’t have their first in either the 2026 or 2027 drafts, so they’ll have to get creative like the Lightning in a hypothetical Panarin trade.

Still, the Maple Leafs look like they’re trending more toward being buyers since they’ve climbed back into the playoff picture. Rentals come with risk since they’re still in a precarious place in the standings, but one has to imagine they’ll attempt to re-sign Andersson. He feels more likely to end up in Toronto than Hamilton.

Andrew Mangiapane – Anaheim Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers just signed Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year deal this past offseason, but they already may be looking to move on. He’s been a healthy scratch on a couple of occasions, and he’s reportedly on the block. He has just 11 points in 41 games this season, but he’s been the victim of some bad luck. He has an on-ice shooting percentage of just 7.88 percent, one of the lower marks among Oilers skaters.

Mangiapane has another year left on his contract at a manageable cap hit of $3.6 million. Elliotte Friedman recently linked the Ducks to Mangiapane, and it’s easy to see the fit. They could use some more depth in the middle of their lineup, and they have all the cap space in the world to take on his contract. He should not cost more than a third-round pick to acquire, and he could help mentor some of the young Ducks forwards still finding their way in the NHL.

The Feb. 4 Olympic roster freeze throws a wrinkle in potential trades for this season. Will GMs act before then? Some might, especially in the case of Hamilton, who isn’t likely to remain on the Devils past the Olympic break. That could make for an exciting next few weeks as we enter the stretch run of the season.