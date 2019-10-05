Hurricanes Tickets Have Second Best Win Value In NHL

After missing the Stanley Cup by one round last season, the Carolina Hurricanes fans have high expectations again, with most analysts picking them to once-again finish at the top of their division. The three best values for the 2019-20 season as measured by the number of expected points per dollar spent on a ticket are the Panthers, Hurricanes and Coyotes, all warm-weather teams. With 90 projected points and an average price of $63 on the secondary ticket market, the Hurricanes are earning 1.3 points for every dollar their fans spend on tickets this season. That’s just behind the Panthers, who are projected to earn 1.5 points per dollar spend. View the TicketIQ Blog’s Hurricanes 2019-20 Buying Guide for details on how to get both ‘sold out’ tickets and unsold face value tickets.

Where to Buy the Cheapest 2019-20 Hurricanes Tickets

Single-game tickets on the primary market for the 2019-20 Carolina Hurricanes are currently available for every game. Since 1999, the Hurricanes have played at PNC Area, and unsold face value tickets are available through Ticketmaster . For the most part, tickets are cheaper directly from the team, with ample availability. As an example, center ice tickets in section 119 cost $150 for many games, while tickets in the same section on the secondary market start closer to $200 (after fees). For many of the sections at PNC Arena, there are also about twice as many unsold face value tickets tickets as there are secondary market tickets. In some sections, the primary market is the only option. One area of PNC Arena where tickets are a better deal on the secondary market is for Club Seats, located in the 200-level ring of PNC Arena. Visit TicketIQ for Low Price Guarantees on Sold Out Carolina Hurricanes Tickets.

How Much Are 2019-20 Hurricanes Tickets

Unsold face value tickets for the lower-demand games start at $17 and run as high as $43 for the highest-demand games. The cheapest ticket for Center Ice section 104 is $150 for lower-demand games and $200 for the higher-demand games. In the secondary market, most games start at around $25 for the cheapest tickets.

Carolina Hurricanes tickets are the fourth-least expensive on the secondary market, with a current average asking price of $73. On the secondary market, the most expensive game on the 2019-20 schedule is against the Capitals in December and the Bruins in March. The cheapest tickets for either of those games $42, and lower level tickets start at close to $100 for both games.



