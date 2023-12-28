Importance of Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho Getting 500th Point

It’s the last week of 2023 and coming out of the Christmas Break, the Carolina Hurricanes are looking to finish the year on a high note. Before the break, there was uncertainty after they lost 5-4 to the New York Islanders on Dec. 23. Their first game back from the break was against the Nashville Predators on the road at Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 27.

Right from the start, the Hurricanes did not want to lose. After a milestone night from Sebastian Aho when he claimed his 500th NHL point, Carolina ended up winning 5-2 to claim their 18th win of the 2023-24 season. What does the milestone moment mean for him and the Hurricanes?

Aho Keeps Climbing the Franchise Ranks

Going into the game versus the Predators, Aho was sitting with 499 points after 551 games. He tallied his 500th point in the first period on a power-play goal, which is fitting, and the 232nd goal of his career. It was a four-point night for the 26-year-old Finnish forward who tallied three assists as well. In one night, he went from 499 to 503 points to rank fourth in franchise history.

Related: It’s Time to Call Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho a Superstar

He’s only the fourth Hurricane to reach 500 points in franchise history. The only players in front of him are Ron Francis (1,175), Eric Staal (775), and Kevin Dineen (544). Even head coach Rod Brind’Amour had only 473 points in his career with the Hurricanes. There is a slight chance that Aho could pass Dineen to become third all-time, and he could pass Dineen for the third spot in franchise goals before the season is over – Dineed scored 250 goals, which means Aho only needs 19 more goals to pass him.

Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes battles Sebastian Aho #25 of the New York Islanders during the third period in Game One of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Aho sits fifth all-time in assists with 271. He is only 28 assists away from tying Brind’Amour for the third spot in franchise history. He also has the franchise record in shorthanded goals (17) and holds almost all the records in the playoffs at 26 years old. What makes all of this even more impressive is that his new eight-year, $78 million extension kicks in for the 2024-25 season – the Hurricanes have their superstar player for another eight seasons after this one.

Aho’s Legacy

Aho is the fourth player from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft to reach over 500 points in his career. Now in his eighth season, all with the Hurricanes, Aho has been in the league since 2016-17. Outside of his rookie season, he has been a positive player in plus/minus with a plus-83 in his career.

Related: Hurricanes’ Aho Climbs to Team’s Points Lead

Latest News & Highlights

When it is all said and done, Aho is likely to be on the Mount Rushmore of the Hurricanes franchise, and his number 20 could hang from the rafters someday. The fact that he was drafted 35th overall, which many considered a “reach” at the time, speaks to how criminally underrated he was at the time. There are still those who claim the Hurricanes don’t have a superstar player, but they do. It’s Sebastian Aho.

Aho Is That Guy for Carolina

There is a good chance that Aho will be captain of the team someday and should win many Cups with the organization. He is that special and reaching 500+ points at 26 is a major accomplishment. He is that guy for the Hurricanes, now and in the future.