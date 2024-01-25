Islanders vs Canadiens: An Early Test For Patrick Roy

Patrick Roy made a name for himself in Quebec. Born in Quebec City, he grew up in the province and was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 1984 (a draft steal as he was selected in the third round). He then went on to become one of the greatest goaltenders and players in Canadiens franchise history as he finished his 19-year career with three Vezina Trophies and four Stanley Cup titles.

Canadian professional hockey player Patrick Roy of the Montreal Canadiens hoists the Stanley Cup over his head as he celebrates their championship victory over the Los Angeles Kings, Montreal, Canada, June 9, 1993. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)

On Jan. 25, Roy returns to the team that made him a Hall of Famer as the New York Islanders face the Canadiens. His hiring last week brought a lot of optimism to the Islanders, a team that needed it as they now have a fiery and passionate coach behind their bench. After splitting the first two games, the game against the Canadiens is an early test in his tenure.

Related: Pros & Cons of Islanders Hiring Patrick Roy

Roy brought a lot of hope for a bright future to the Islanders but they remain a boring and more importantly, a flawed team. He’ll have time to make his mark from a schematic standpoint but the Canadiens are a team he must defeat to both have the new era start on the right foot and bring some momentum into the All-Star Break. Another loss not only ends the honeymoon with Roy specifically but also puts this team on a different trajectory as they could be making some difficult decisions at the trade deadline in a few weeks.

Roy Can Put His Stamp On The Islanders

The Islanders lack an identity and there isn’t anything they can hang their hat on. Under Lane Lambert, they were an aggressive team that could pile up the goals but it came at a cost. They were an undisciplined team with no structure on the defensive end of the ice and it allowed teams to overcome any deficit. The chaos and how the team looked on the ice ultimately resulted in Lambert’s firing and now, it’s Roy’s opportunity to put his imprint on the team.

Lane Lambert, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Islanders ideally will play a sound defensive game and focus on possession, puck control, and effective passes up the ice. So far, the Islanders have played a safer brand of hockey, and aside from a few mistakes in the 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 23, the strategy has paid off. The vision is starting to take shape and the upcoming games will display Roy’s coaching impact on the team as a whole.

Latest News & Highlights

The game against the Canadiens will be one where Roy can continue to work on the defense while allowing the offense to finally take off. The Islanders have only scored four goals in regulation in his first two games and against a defense that allows 3.51 goals per game, they have a chance to run up the score. Roy can and will allow Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat to make plays in space and ask Noah Dobson to open up the offense at the blue line. A statement game from the Islanders can kick off the new era in style and the Canadiens are the perfect team for the new system to take its shape.

Islanders’ Turnaround Must Start Now

The Islanders split the first two games under Roy and the 3-2 overtime victory over the Dallas Stars was a promising sign of things to come. Ilya Sorokin had a 40-save performance while Horvat scored the game-winning goal and for the first time in a while, the stars stepped up to lead to team to a victory. Otherwise, it’s been a forgettable January, something this team has experienced before. The 3-6-2 record has the Islanders in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division and on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Now is the chance for the Islanders to turn a corner and change the narrative on both the month and the season as a whole. They face the Canadiens and then host the Florida Panthers on Jan. 27 in their final game before the All-Star Break. Two wins can have them back at the top of the division and with all the momentum heading into a pivotal month. Roy was hired to provide a spark and to put this season back on track. It comes at a difficult time to string together a bunch of wins with some tough competition ahead but it’s a must for a team that was watching their season spiral out of control before the coaching change.

Canadiens Are A Feisty Team

The Canadiens are 19-21-7 and in sixth place in the Atlantic Division. They score only 2.68 goals per game and have been outscored 19-7 in their last three games. That said, they are better than their record indicates and it’s something the Islanders experienced firsthand earlier in the season. On Dec. 16, the Islanders overlooked the Canadiens and trailed 4-0 after two periods of play and ultimately lost the game 5-3.

This season the Canadiens are starting to show progress after consecutive last-place finishes in the Atlantic Division. General manager (GM) Kent Hughes has assembled a young roster and head coach Martin St. Louis constantly brings out the best in the skaters on the team.

Martin St. Louis, Head Coach of the Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Canadiens are still multiple pieces away from contending in the Eastern Conference but they are a team that can’t be overlooked, especially on their home ice. Roy knows this and the Islanders will prepare for their upcoming game accordingly. It’s far from a playoff game but it’s a game that this team has circled as a key one to win.

A Loss Changes The Islanders’ Season Outlook

The outlook for the Islanders heading into the All-Star Break would be how this team can rebuild or even retool. A loss would give them a 1-2 record and have them stumbling into the break with a roster that has proven it can’t compete for the Cup.

Instead, the issues with the Islanders start with their roster. The veteran-heavy group is starting to show its age and the defense, in particular, isn’t nearly as good as it was during the deep playoff runs a few seasons back. As GM, Lou Lamoriello will avoid blowing it up at all costs but a handful of players could be on the move if this team doesn’t turn things around.

For Roy, his tenure and how it will play out will start with this game against the Canadiens. There’s still plenty of time for him to implement his system but this is a game where he can make a statement. Nobody wants the win more than he does and the Islanders hope to set the tone early in his coaching career.