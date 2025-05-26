Islanders Should Add Former Maple Leaf President Shanahan to Their Front Office

The New York Islanders hired their general manager (GM) of the future in Mathieu Darche. All the signs point to him being the only hire for the front office, and that the Islanders won’t hire a president. After Lou Lamoriello called all the shots for seven seasons, Darche will take over that role with all facets of the front office.

It makes the interview request the Islanders made for Brendan Shanahan, the former president of the Toronto Maple Leafs, interesting to say the least. They had an interest in bringing him on board, and when they hired Darche, they pivoted.

Can confirm #Isles will not be hiring anybody above new GM Mathieu Darche — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) May 23, 2025

However, it could also point to them bringing Shanahan in, which wouldn’t be the worst idea considering what he can bring to the Islanders.

Shanahan Out of Toronto Can Work

The Maple Leafs had too many people in their ownership group, their board, and the front office. Navigating it all was a mess, and that’s how Shanahan spent his tenure with the team. The Maple Leafs operated under the “Shana-plan,” but all the cooks in the kitchen prevented him from making a true impact.

Related: Islanders Naming Mathieu Darche GM Is a Calculated Risk

The Islanders have an ownership group that handles most of the business aspects of the franchise. Typically, ownership groups fall into two categories: those that are hands-on and care if the team succeeds or fails, and those that are the opposite and are rarely involved, if at all. The Islanders are hands-on, but they let their hockey operations get to work and don’t interfere. It’s what made the job an attractive one for a few GMs. Shanahan could come in as the president without much interference.

Now, it’s easy to think that the ownership should just let Darche run the team and not bring in another executive. The announcement on Friday was telling as they made it clear that he would manage all aspects of the roster decisions (the other interesting nugget in the announcement is that he’s the vice president when the team lacks a president).

#Isles News: The New York Islanders today named Mathieu Darche General Manager and Executive Vice President. Darche will manage all aspects of the team’s hockey operations. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 23, 2025

It’s why Shanahan coming in and staying out of hockey decisions is a good idea. Many of his moves were criticized when he was with the Maple Leafs, including sticking to the “Core Four” and preventing trades from changing up the foundation of the roster. Moreover, the overall philosophy was flawed as the team was built around four forwards with speed and skill, but there was no size or physicality in the top-six, leaving the Maple Leafs limited in the playoffs. Shanahan stuck to the core and wasn’t willing to move on from it, but was willing to move Nazem Kadri, a two-way center who clashed with his vision (who ironically, won a Cup after he left).

So, if the Islanders keep him away from the roster decisions, a Darche-Shanahan combination will work. The question with this in mind is why he should be hired in the first place. Shananan would take a job with less power, yet one that the Islanders need him for, especially in the first few years of the Darche era.

Darche Has the Tall Task of Handling It All

Being a GM in the NHL and all sports is more than just the “X’s and O’s” or the “Jimmys and Joes” or being the mind behind the on-ice product exclusively. A GM is the CEO of a company, specifically, a team. They run everything from the front office, the scouting department, the hirings at every level, and the relationships with the owners, fans, and everyone in between.

That’s a lot to heap on a 48-year-old first-time GM. Darche was the assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning under Julien BriseBois and learned the nuances of the job, but his expertise is team-building, notably finding young skaters to join a Stanley Cup-caliber team. Asking Darche to do everything else could leave him and the Islanders trying to catch up to the rest of the NHL as they try to rebuild or even retool on the fly.

Brendan Shanahan, President of Hockey Operations of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s why there’s a good case to bring in Shanahan, someone who has experience with the relations and business sides of the job. He can deal with all the other tasks that come with being an executive, while Darche focuses on the on-ice product. This is particularly important as Darche learns the job on the fly and finds his footing as a GM, as he can start with his expertise and slowly learn about the other elements before eventually taking complete control.

Why It Makes Sense For Islanders to Just Stick With Darche

If the Maple Leafs can teach the Islanders anything, it’s that there shouldn’t be too many people in the front office. The Maple Leafs are pivoting away from the president-GM power dynamic and allowing GM Brad Treliving to remain and run the team. Ideally, the Islanders have a GM who is the bridge between the ownership group and the roster.

The Islanders will be a team built in Darche’s vision. Even if Shanahan came on board, he’d take a back seat and not have the final say, especially on roster decisions. Yes, Darche will rebuild on the fly, and it won’t be easy. The first few seasons will probably see the team take a step back. That said, in the long run, it will work out, and the Islanders will be a contender.