Jack Campbell Faces a Different Pressure with Oilers This Season

The Edmonton Oilers’ goaltending situation takes center stage in 2023-24 as Jack Campbell faces a crucial season in Edmonton. Allan Mitchell from The Athletic suggests that if Campbell falters again — as he did at important times this past season –, the Oilers might seek a more consistent option. A team in total win-now mode, the leash will be shorter for Campbell, as a motivated roster and a management team in its final season (rumored) are not willing to ride out the ups and downs knowing that every game and every performance counts.

Goaltending proved inadequate against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final last season, highlighting the importance of solid netminding for the team’s success. While some fans may assume the starting job is Stuart Skinner’s to lose, both Campbell and Skinner have the early part of this season to prove themselves for the starting role, with the NHL Trade deadline potentially acting as a turning point in this position’s dynamics.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s a totally different kind of pressure that Campbell faces this season and it will be critical he manages that pressure and performs. If not, he could find himself on a different team before the season is over.

Campbell Has New Pressures On Him This Season

Considering Skinner is seen as a future NHL starter and likely multi-time All-Star, it will be Campbell who finds himself in the hot seat. Mitchell writes:

Stuart Skinner should build on his rookie campaign and veteran Jack Campbell may recover enough to keep his job with the Oilers. If Campbell struggles again, it’s possible the Oilers move him out in favour of a more consistent option. source – ‘Lowetide: Edmonton Oilers 2023-24 complete reasonable expectations’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 08/30/2023

It’s likely both netminders get the chance to prove themselves from the outset of the season, but Mitchell envisions Skinner clinching the starting role. That leaves Campbell in a supporting role. Promising rookie Olivier Rodrigue is also on the rise, reminiscent of Skinner a few years ago, positioning himself for an audition with the main squad this season.

Related: Oilers: 3 Players in the Hot Seat Entering 2023-24 Season

In his first season with the team, Campbell carried the weight of a significant free-agent deal. While the contract underscored the opportunity for him to shine in a passionate hockey market, he grappled with inconsistency, losing the starting position to Skinner. It didn’t take long for some of that passionate market to turn on Campbell.

Campbell Fought Back Before, Can He Fight Back Again?

Despite early calls for a trade due to his contract, Campbell’s redemption arc began when he stepped up in Skinner’s absence this past season. With nine consecutive victories from January 5 to February 11, Campbell propelled the Oilers from fifth to second in the Pacific Division, closing in on the Vegas Golden Knights. So too, a pivotal moment arrived in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Kings, as Campbell’s remarkable performance turned the tide in favor of the Oilers. Down 3-0 after the first period, Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft substituted Campbell for Skinner, leading to a comeback 5-4 overtime victory. Campbell’s 27 saves out of 28 shots reflected his instrumental role in steering the team’s postseason prospects.

Latest News & Highlight

Needless to say, Campbell has to tools to perform in Edmonton. He needs to do it during a season where the results mean everything. What he faced last year is a different animal than what he’ll be wrestling with this season. Last year, it was just about justifying his contract. This year it’s about his game, and nothing more.

He was fortunate that Skinner was playing so well. For Campbell, it was about getting out of his own way. Sometimes he did so. Oftentimes, he didn’t. This year, he won’t have the luxury of a patient GM. If he struggles, it’s no longer about his contract — at least not entirely. It’s about whether the Oilers made a mistake. If they feel they did, expect the team to try and correct it.

What If Campbell Struggles Again?

The Oilers are pushing all in. They didn’t make many changes during the summer, mainly because they believe this team is good enough. But, if the goaltending proves to be an issue, expect changes.

Connor Hellebuyck, John Gibson, and others are still out there and a desperate team like the Oilers will pick up the phone almost immediately if Campbell and or Skinner struggle early. It might take the Oilers dumping Campbell and adding a sweetener to do so if they need to clear the cap space, but GM Ken Holland won’t hesitate to pull the trigger if it looks like Campbell can’t cut it.