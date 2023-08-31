Canadiens’ Decisions to Make if in Contention at Trade Deadline

What if the Montreal Canadiens are in playoff contention at the 2023-24 trade deadline? While it’s a bit early for the young team to make a late-season push for the playoffs, they have a very bright future ahead, and anything can happen in the NHL. We’ve seen crazier things – like their magical run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final after finishing with the 18th most points in the regular season.

While the team is likely preparing to watch their young players develop and show improvements, we will look at what could happen if the Canadiens over-achieve come the trade deadline. Will they look to add anything significant? What would this mean for the team’s future? If the Canadiens become buyers, what assets or what players might be on the move?

What Will Be the Canadiens’ Trade Deadline Needs?

Many general managers on teams ahead of schedule in the rebuild who are in the playoff race that season, sit tight and let the players who got them there continue to thrive in their roles without making big changes. Any additions could change things for the worse, especially if a player is added just because the team feels the need to. Last season, the Seattle Kraken and Buffalo Sabres both had strong campaigns, but neither were playoff locks. Both stood pat at the deadline.

While the Kraken qualified for the playoffs in the weaker Western Conference, the Sabres missed it by one point in the East. Not paying for big deadline additions allowed the younger players to continue playing and developing down the stretch, and it will help them this season and the future.

Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Canadiens could do nothing at the deadline unless there are injuries, and they could pay a small price for a cheap rental. I could even see them making an addition for the future, such as a player with a bit of term left, so they can still use him even if the team doesn’t make the postseason.

Becoming sellers is another possibility. The Detroit Red Wings, Washington Capitals, and Nashville Predators are perfect examples of this. They were, by all accounts, still in the playoff race close to the deadline but sold what they could for good returns. Each of them knew it wasn’t their year and that the future was more important. That is where I think the Canadiens stand. It is too early to make deadline splashes just yet. They are ahead of schedule because some great pieces are still to come in the next two years.

The Habs have done a solid job of moving pieces this offseason and setting themselves up for the future. There are still a few more to move who won’t necessarily impact the lineup. Moving players like Sean Monahan and Casey DeSmith, who are on expiring contracts, could be the smartest move. This would free up roster spots and help their future even more. If they win, they win. If they lose, it will still be a step in the right direction for 2024-25.

Canadiens Would Be Ahead of Schedule

If the Canadiens are in the playoff race by the trade deadline, this would mean that their young roster has learned how to win, and the team would be ahead of schedule in their rebuild. It has not been a long one, and there are still many more young players to graduate to the NHL. If the team establishes a winning culture before more reinforcements arrive, they will be set up for long-term success.

Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Canadiens were competitive at the beginning of last season before some key injuries changed that. I expect them to be in the race for a while this season if health permits. If so, it will mean that some players will have impressive seasons and show promising development in the NHL. My best guess is that Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield will lead the charge, but Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Juraj Slafkovsky, and the young defence core could all grow nicely into a strong supporting cast as well (from “Juraj Slafkovsky vows to return to Canadiens as more complete player next season,” Montreal Gazette, Apr. 10, 2023). These are the players who need to show visible improvement this season.

Stay the Course – Don’t Package the Future

It’s highly unlikely that the Canadiens will go big at the deadline and add someone significant unless they are dominating and become a lock to make the playoffs. Most of us think that will happen. They have a very bright future with lots of talent at each position, and the worst thing they could do is package away some of those pieces too early to make it a lose-lose situation.

If Montreal is going to add anything, they should do it for a fifth-round pick, at most, or trade away a prospect who doesn’t have any room to make the NHL at any point with the Canadiens. The organization has a very strong farm system with high-end talent, but they also have a lot of other mid-level prospects who won’t find NHL time with the team. These players are okay to move because it means management would get a shot at a late-round gem (by keeping their late-round pick instead of holding onto a player who won’t be of use in the NHL).

One thing is certain, the Canadiens need to show improvements in multiple areas and from multiple players. However the season turns out, that is most important. They could finish as a lottery team or even surprise and be in the playoff race. If they stay the course and focus on building for the future, no matter where they are at the deadline, there’s a lot to look forward to.