Canadiens & Oilers Can Help Each Other’s Farm System Flaws

The Edmonton Oilers adding defensive prospects is not an urgent matter. They are in win-now mode and won’t be able to get anyone significant unless they draft them or sign them out of college. The team isn’t selling roster players for prospects anytime soon. But eventually the Oilers are going to need something more than Max Wanner, Beau Akey, and Luca Munzenberger to look forward to down the line. Teams win when players outperform their contracts, and young players on entry-level contracts do so a lot.

When the Oilers do need a little depth, the Montreal Canadiens’ cupboards are fully stocked with young defencemen. By that time, all of these defencemen in their system won’t be prospects anymore, but they will still be young and dynamic. The team can hardly fit all of the players who could be playing in the NHL this year on their roster, so it will be even more difficult in the future, leading to trades.

Oilers' Hopefuls & Future Defensive Lineup

Soon enough, the contracts of players like Mattias Ekholm, Cody Ceci, and Brett Kulak are going to be up and they might move on. Assuming they do, there’s some holes to fill, but the Oilers can’t just add anyone. They will still be trying to win, so they will need impactful players for their back end. While we have to assume at least one or two players from the system will be able to help fill those roles, that’s no guarantee.

I noted the hopefuls above being Wanner, Akey, and Munzenberger. While they still have some years to go, it is possible, but they also won’t be in the position to play in the top four. Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard, and Philip Broberg will likely still be around and take up 3/4 top-four spots in the lineup. Assuming all three prospects the Oilers have on defence don’t hit and be NHL-ready within two years, what’s the next steps? (from ‘Lowetide: What do the Oilers have in defence prospect Max Wanner?,’ The Athletic, June 10, 2023) Free agency is a short-term or even long-term solution sometimes, but it is costly. A trade is where the Oilers will benefit as they’ll get a reduced cap hit on a contract, a bit of desperation by the Canadiens, and less competition to acquire someone.

Canadiens’ Defensive Group: Who Stay & Who Goes?

The Canadiens have a ton of talent on the back end, some that are already making their mark in the NHL, and some that are quickly on the rise and will require an open spot for them to jump into the lineup when ready. The team’s under-25 defencemen include Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, Jordan Harris, Justin Barron, Gustav Lindstrom, David Reinbacher, Lane Hutson, Logan Mailloux, Jayden Struble, and Mattias Norlinder. That’s 10 names. While all 10 likely won’t be NHLers, for many, it’s too early to tell. Some of these players will soon be eligible for waivers (Lindstrom excluded since he already is) and the Canadiens might lose them. It is better to make a trade and get some value than to lose these players for nothing.

On top of this group, I assume Michael Matheson will still be around. He started his Canadiens’ tenure out very hot and is signed on a good deal for the next three years. We can assume Reinbacher and Hutson are locks to be in the NHL among the young defencemen who aren’t yet. Mailloux is also very good. So, who goes?

Guhle is already making an impact and I don’t see him being dealt unless there’s a contract dispute. Lindstrom, on the other hand, is a seventh defenceman at this time and likely won’t be the target the Oilers are looking for. Who will likely be pushed out is Harris, Xhekaj, and Barron. Maybe all of them, but most of them at the very least. These players have 75, 51, and 46 games played in the NHL and all look to build on that this season. They won’t be prospects by the time they are pushed out, but they will be young with a solid amount of experience and likely a reasonably low cap hit.

While the Canadiens don’t really have many farm system flaws at the moment, draft picks coming back to them won’t hurt. The Oilers are the ones who could very well be in need of the help on the back end and the Canadiens can offer up the players so assets don’t go to waste. I don’t see a trade happening this year, but maybe by next offseason the Canadiens have a better feel for the talent in their organization and who they want to stick around long-term.