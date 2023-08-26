NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Hurricanes

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, both Auston Matthews and Brad Treliving spoke with the media about Matthews’ new four-year deal. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers might be better off trading a depth prospect defenseman than trying to find a way to get him on the regular roster. Finally, are the Carolina Hurricanes more likely to trade a defenseman for prospects and picks or a player?

Matthews Wanted to Get the Contract Finalized

While speaking with the media on Friday, Treliving revealed that contract discussions with Matthews were notably harmonious, describing the talks as more of a “partnership” than a mere negotiation. As of the 2024-25 season, when the extension takes effect, Matthews will carry the highest-ever cap hit in league history at $13.25 million per year. Treliving had anticipated such a financial commitment, acknowledging that given Matthews’ situation, he could have demanded even more. Treliving was impressed by Matthews’ leadership since he did not hold out for a lot more.

In the end, Treliving noted that this agreement was reached because of Matthews’ willingness. Treliving emphasized that if Matthews hadn’t proactively engaged with Toronto to finalize the deal, he would still be without a contract.

Touching on impending free agency for winger William Nylander, now the focus after Matthews’ extension, Treliving expressed a lack of urgency. Echoing Nylander’s sentiments from the prior week, Treliving demonstrated a patient approach to negotiations, aiming for a constructive and amicable resolution.

When it came to head coach Sheldon Keefe, both parties will take some time, keep building the team, play out the games, and see where things go. “Sheldon and I have had some productive conversations over the summer,” Treliving remarked. “We value his contributions to the team and the progress we’ve made under his leadership,” the GM said.

Could the Oilers Trade Philip Broberg?

Navigating a tight salary cap and a potentially reduced roster, the Edmonton Oilers face challenging decisions this season. As Philip Broberg ranks fourth in left-side defense — behind Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm, and Brett Kulak — for Edmonton and the team is in win-now mode, Allan Mitchell from The Athletic speculates about using him as trade leverage.

Philip Broberg, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Broberg, 22, played 46 games with the Oilers last season and had only one goal and seven assists, averaging 12:36 minutes per game. During playoffs, the ice time was nearly cut in half. Still, Mitchell argues that the return could be substantial. He writes:

Broberg’s size, speed and wingspan give him a terrific advantage over defencemen who lack those skills. A team less focused on the season ahead and more focused on the future would find Broberg an attractive candidate for a trade. source – ‘Lowetide: Is trading Philip Broberg in the Oilers’ future?’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 08/23/2023

What Will Hurricanes Look for in a Pesce or Skjei Trade?

When questioned about the potential of the Hurricanes trading Brett Pesce or Brady Skjei, either to acquire assets, create cap space, or bolster offensive power, Cory Lavalette from The Athletic responded affirming both scenarios as viable.

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (54) during the NHL game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Carolina Hurricanes at the PNC Arena.

Highlighting that Tony DeAngelo’s return wasn’t orchestrated for him to watch from the bench or the press box, Lavalette clarified that panic isn’t necessary for the Hurricanes. Operating under the salary cap ceiling, they possess the luxury of patience, capable of biding time until optimal trade opportunities emerge. He writes:

The Hurricanes don’t need to panic on this. They’re under the salary-cap ceiling and can wait teams out until the right deal comes along. It wouldn’t be ideal to have four defensemen playing out the final year of their contracts, but Carolina doesn’t need to dump someone just for the sake of dumping someone. source – ‘Hurricanes arena renovations, TV situation, trade possibilities and more: Mailbag’ – Cory Lavelette – The Athletic – 08/24/2023

The article goes on to note that Pesce is the more likely trade candidate of the two and that the Hurricanes are probably looking for a first-round pick in return.