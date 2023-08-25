5 Canadiens Most Likely to Be Traded Next & When

The Montreal Canadiens have made a couple of trades this offseason already and there is a possibility that more might still come before the start of the season. The team has acquired players like Alex Newhook, Casey DeSmith, Nathan Legare, and Gustav Lindstrom, but traded away Joel Edmundson, Gianni Fairbrother, Mike Hoffman, and Rem Pitlick while acquiring then trading Jeff Petry.

The Canadiens have possibly been the most active in the trade department this offseason as they shape the team for this season and the future. The position they are at once the trade deadline rolls around will determine exactly what is done at that point in the season, but the consensus seems to be that the Canadiens won’t be in the playoff race and will sell what they can. They weren’t afraid of doing so last trade deadline with the minimal assets that had value. We’ll look at which players on the team could be traded next and when that could come for all of them.

Casey DeSmith

DeSmith was brought up already as one of the players the Canadiens acquired this offseason. This was due to their involvement in the Erik Karlsson three-team trade and taking on a couple of contracts. He wasn’t just a dump by the Pittsburgh Penguins though. He gives the team options and a safety net if they were to lose their potential third-string goalie Cayden Primeau. Their young goalie would now have to pass through waivers if he doesn’t make the team and there wouldn’t be a ready third-string goalie available to them if he was taken (from “Does goaltender Cayden Primeau have a future with the Canadiens?”, Montreal Gazette, Apr. 27, 2023).

Casey DeSmith, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As Petry was quickly moved to a different team, the same can be done for DeSmith if he is the goalie the Canadiens most want to move. His contract ends in 2024, but he has put up strong career numbers as a backup. This would not only give him an advantage in training camp for the Canadiens, but boost his trade value elsewhere for the same reason. I believe that something might still get done in terms of trading DeSmith this offseason, but there is not only a possibility that he will be moved by the trade deadline if something doesn’t come up soon, but even early in the season once teams see what they have in net.

Jake Allen

We’ll stick with goalies here and talk about the other potential trade candidate in Jake Allen. He will be more difficult to move, but has a higher pedigree and has proven he can start or split time throughout an entire season, unlike DeSmith. Allen’s numbers might have taken a hit since joining the Canadiens, but the team initially acquired him to be a likely backup plan to Carey Price amidst the end of his playing career.

Allen doesn’t have a small cap hit though, so unless he is moved to a contender as a desperation trade after their starter goes on long-term injured reserve, the Canadiens will have to retain some salary. Lucky for them they have room for one more salary retention spot after Edmundson and Petry. Allen is a solid veteran even though he had a down season and might not make it to the end of his contract that ends in 2025, whether that be through a trade or buyout. If the team can acquire anything for him before they make a final decision on DeSmith, they must take it.

Sean Monahan

While the goalies are at risk of being moved before the season or even early on, the next three players will likely only see movement at the trade deadline at the earliest. The Canadiens didn’t get to take advantage of a strong start by Sean Monahan last season as he was injured when the 2023 Trade Deadline rolled around. This negated any return they were going to get by trading him, but they have a second and better shot at it this season.

Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

I already brought up how the Canadiens likely won’t be in the playoff race once the trade deadline rolls around, so after re-signing Monahan for just $1.985 million for one season, they have an attractive piece to be able to get a solid return from, especially if he plays well again and stays healthy. Last season he put up six goals and 17 points in 25 games and was an impactful player in helping the team win games. We saw the team go downhill once he got injured. Playing in the top-six, he will surely show what kind of impact he has again.

Christian Dvorak

It has reached the point where Christian Dvorak is not needed in Montreal anymore. When he was acquired, they were competing, but now he is overpaid for the role he plays on the third line. There is no room for him to have an impact any higher up in the lineup. Jake Evans is arguably good enough to take over that third-line center role in the short term while Newhook might be a fit there moving forward if he finds himself out of the top-six.

Dvorak becomes an unrestricted free agent (UFA) in 2025 and the 27-year-old dropped to just 10 goals and 18 points last season, the worst in his career thus far. The Canadiens shouldn’t dump him, but by retaining half of his cap hit, they could find some value in him. Keeping Dvorak around ensures center depth, but Kent Hughes did a good job in bringing in young centermen over the past year with the additions of Kirby Dach and Newhook, plus keeping Monahan around. Dvorak isn’t needed in Montreal and some teams might show interest by the trade deadline. If they do, there should be nothing holding the Canadiens back from making the move.

David Savard

More likely than Dvorak to be traded is David Savard since there will be more interest coming the Canadiens’ way. He is a top-four shutdown defender that any team would love to have. I can think of many teams that could use that exact skill set for this upcoming season as they push for a playoff spot and a Stanley Cup. What is even more attractive is Savard’s contract which has two years left at $3.5 million average annual value (AAV). Term and cap hit are two strong factors in why teams will be calling. Not only that, but the Canadiens have incentive to move on from Savard before the end of his deal.

David Savard, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If Savard sticks around until the summer of 2025, there is a good chance he walks in free agency, both because the Canadiens will want that extra space for their young defenders, but also because the player will see what is happening in Montreal on the blue line. The Canadiens have Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, Jordan Harris, Justin Barron, David Reinbacher, Logan Mailloux, and Lane Hutson who are all 23 years of age and under and quickly pushing for spots in the NHL. While the Canadiens can, they need to trade Savard, whether that be at the trade deadline or even after this season at the latest.

While the goaltenders have a better chance of getting traded soon, it could be boom or bust with them. The forwards and defence on the other hand will most likely be dealt by the trade deadline or next offseason. If I am to make an educated guess as to when these five players will be traded and in which order, I think DeSmith before the season gets underway, Monahan and Savard at the trade deadline, Dvorak next offseason, and Allen either next offseason or not at all. However this plays out, Hughes and the Canadiens have some work to do over the next year.