NHL Rumors: Flames, Bruins, Canucks, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames are still making a push to sign Elias Lindholm. Are they gaining any traction in that regard? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are watching those negotiations closely and could circle back to Lindholm as an option. And, if not Lindholm for the Bruins… who? Finally, does the new deal between the New York Rangers and Alexis Lafreniere close the door on a possible trade?

Flames Still Pushing Hard to Extend Lindholm

Amidst swirling trade speculations, the Calgary Flames stand unwavering in their pursuit of securing forward Elias Lindholm with a lucrative contract. Recent reports suggest that the Flames have elevated their offer, underscoring their steadfast dedication to keeping him on the roster. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli has shed light on the team’s persistent endeavors to cement Lindholm’s future within the franchise.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In the latest DFO Rundown podcast, Seravalli presented a comprehensive update on the ongoing negotiations encompassing the impending free agent center. The Flames are immersed in diligent talks, striving to finalize an agreement that cements Lindholm’s stature as a linchpin in their roster. Seravalli notes, “Calgary is still making a pitch. Still making a push to get Elias Lindholm signed. I don’t, I think it’s unfair to say that there has been significant progress made but I do think perhaps the Lindholm camp is listening a little bit more intently than they were back when the summer first started.”

Bruins Paying Close Attention to Those Negotiations

Boston Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy reports that the Boston Bruins hold an interest in acquiring the Flames center if talks between Lindholm and the Flames don’t lead to an extension. Murphy writes, that should he become available for trade, the Bruins will circle back.

“Should Lindholm be up for trade next month, the Bruins are poised to revisit the possibility. This stance seems to be echoed by other inquiring teams, though speculation arises about the Flames’ intention to secure him prior to the start of camp.”

On July 28th, another reputable source within the NHL informed Murphy that if the Bruins aimed to acquire Lindholm from the Flames, the potential trade package would probably entail including Bruins’ winger Jake DeBrusk. He writes, “They [Flames] want a scoring winger that can make up for [Tyler] Toffoli being traded. There’s probably more that would be in that trade, but DeBrusk would be the target, I think,” that source said just under a month ago.”

Could the Bruins Shift Focus to Elias Pettersson?

Murphy also raised the question of whether the Bruins should redirect their attention in the trade market to Elias Pettersson. The 24-year-old center has become a topic of trade speculation following his recent statement to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, where he expressed a lack of urgency to finalize a contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks.

If Pettersson isn’t leaning towards a new deal with the Canucks, it certainly makes sense that the Bruins would kick tires to see what the dynamic forward is thinking about his future. The biggest difference between Pettersson and Lindholm is that Pettersson is set to be a restricted free agent next July 1. Murphy adds, “More importantly, Pettersson will only be 25 years old then, while Lindholm will be 29, and [Mark] Scheifele will be 31.”

Could the Rangers Still Trade Lafreniere?

In his most recent “32 Thoughts” podcast, Elliotte Friedman delved into the potential trajectory of Alexis Lafreniere, who recently inked a two-year bridge deal with the New York Rangers. The suggestion is that his bridge deal gives the Rangers options, and isn’t necessarily a reflection of the team’s commitment to him.

Friedman speculates that if the 21-year-old winger doesn’t show significant improvement under the guidance of the new head coach, Peter Laviolette, the Rangers might contemplate trading Lafreniere. He contends that the current terms of his contract, featuring an average annual value of $2.325 million, could make him an attractive asset for other teams.