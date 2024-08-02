Winnipeg Jets Breakout Candidates for 2024-25

Barring some sort of splash in free agency or final tinkering, the Winnipeg Jets’ roster appears set as we head into the 2024-25 season. Plenty of storylines have already been put to bed, and now the focus shifts to who could end up being a bigger contributor to team success.

Some of these players have already had an impact on the NHL squad, while others will be looking to get their first chance to really shine this season. Regardless of their impact in the past, this upcoming season gives them the chance to take that next step in how impactful they can really be.

Dylan Samberg

While he has already had a big impact on the Jets’ back end, this upcoming season for Dylan Samberg carries a great deal of weight. Brenden Dillon’s departure opened a hole in the top four and while there was some speculation the Jets would look to external help to fill that role, they chose to stick with their group.

Samberg will now get the chance to be a force in increased minutes after that spot opened, and it could turn out to be his opportunity to really shine in those increased minutes. Having spent most of his young NHL career in sheltered minutes on the third pairing, 2023-24 was really the first time he was given the opportunity to play minutes in the top four, most of which came when Dillon was serving a suspension.

Dylan Samberg, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

A second-round pick for the Jets in 2017, Samberg has worked his way through the organization and has made an impact at both the American Hockey League (AHL) and NHL levels. He played 64 games with the Manitoba Moose before becoming a full-time NHL player and has grown into an even better game with each passing season.

While it can never be assumed that someone can just step into a bigger role and immediately find success, it wouldn’t be a shocking development to see Samberg “break out” into that top-four defenseman that he’s been working so hard to become. There may be growing pains, but he certainly has the tools to find success with an increase in minutes .

Brad Lambert

Among the many offseason storylines, the possible emergence of Brad Lambert has been one of the most spoken about. It’s no secret that the Jets’ second-line center role hasn’t exactly been steady over the past several years, so naturally, conversations and speculation will spawn regarding what the Jets will do going forward.

One of the names that has shown up in these conversations has been Lambert’s and for good reason. Lambert was an All-Star in the AHL last season with the Moose and was named to the AHL’s All-Rookie Team in his first full professional season. With his talent, many wonder if the NHL is the next logical step for him, even this early in his career.

Given that nobody really knows whether they should expect NHL time early for Lambert next season is the main thing that makes him such an interesting breakout candidate. His skill level provides him the opportunity to be someone who could make an impact if given the opportunity.

If he gets a shot to play with offensively-talented players in that top-six role this season, he could be beginning his breakout campaign. Perhaps his chance won’t come until further down the line in the season, but even in that case, he has a real chance to be an impact player on this Jets team.

Ville Heinola

In what has been a yearly storyline for the better part of the last three seasons, the status of Ville Heinola looms large over the upcoming season. Now out of options in terms of his waivers eligibility, Heinola appears to be destined for the NHL team in one way or another.

That said, he has a chance to play a key role on that third pairing as the season progresses. With his game centering around his ability to move the puck, having him in the lineup regularly would be a welcome addition given some of the Jets’ puck-moving shortcomings from the back end last season.

Last season, Heinola had a fantastic camp and appeared set to crack the opening night roster until disaster struck and he broke his ankle in the final preseason game. After months on the shelf, he was never really able to get back into a situation where he was the next man up, largely thanks to a very healthy season for the Jets’ defensive group.

If he can come out like he did last training camp, he has a legitimate shot of being on that third pairing going into the season. What’s important to note as well is that Heinola’s most successful stretches have come with someone who is more defensive-focused, which is why a pairing of him and Colin Miller would be intriguing. Regardless, this feels like the best chance for the breakout to happen, and it will come with his other options being limited.

Cole Perfetti

While not a stereotypical breakout pick, Cole Perfetti was a name that stuck out in terms of his “next steps” as a player. It’s hard to consider a player who put up 19 goals last season as a breakout candidate, but it’s more about the fact he could be set for an even better season.

Having been a healthy scratch down the stretch while also finding himself benched regularly late in games by former head coach Rick Bowness, Perfetti’s true breakout may be ahead if he’s slated to remain a fixture in the Jets’ top six. Early indications are that new head coach Scott Arniel seems keen on implementing younger players in his lineup, and Perfetti is sure to factor into that.

While he’s still in need of an extension, Perfetti’s season is going to be one of the more interesting storylines entering the campaign. If he puts up better numbers than he did last season in more of a full-time role, the Jets will likely be getting more out of their top six by default.

Bigger Performances Welcome

Regardless of who ends up breaking out, breakouts will be key to the Jets trying to find the same success they had last season when they finished fourth overall in the NHL. All of these players are talented, as we already know. If they manage to put it together and take strides forward, it should be a very fun season indeed.