Jets’ Jonathan Toews Is Getting a Fresh Start by Coming Home to Winnipeg

It’s not every day a hockey legend returns home, but for Jonathan Toews, signing with the Winnipeg Jets is more than just a contract—it’s a full-circle moment. Speaking to the media for the first time as a member of his hometown team, the former Chicago Blackhawks captain shared a heartfelt, reflective message that blended childhood memories, renewed motivation, and deep pride in his roots.

Jonathan Toews Is Now a Winnipeg Jet

At 36, Toews brings with him a decorated NHL resume: three Stanley Cups, a Conn Smythe Trophy, two Olympic gold medals, and over 1,000 NHL games played. But in his voice as he spoke about his return, there wasn’t any of the polished tone of a seasoned veteran. There was a genuine, almost childlike joy. The move to Winnipeg meant more than just a chance to play again—it touched something personal.

Related: Ehlers Departs Winnipeg for Carolina: 3 Truths About His Jets Tenure

Toews spoke with genuine emotion about what the moment meant to him. As the reality of signing with the Jets set in, he said it began to feel increasingly special, as if all the childhood memories that first made him fall in love with the game were coming back to the surface. He rooted for the original Winnipeg Jets; now he is one of them.

Toews’ Career Comes Full Circle

Toews spoke openly about being that young boy in the stands at the old Winnipeg Arena, caught up in the energy of Jets games. He remembered being a young fan in the stands, admitting he didn’t always understand what was happening on the ice. But it didn’t matter — the energy, the noise, and the atmosphere pulled him in. That’s when he first caught the hockey bug.

He compared this moment to being drafted all over again—a fresh start, with all the butterflies that come with it. “You kind of settle in during your career,” Toews shared. “Not to say you get jaded, but you get used to things. But this? This feels new again.”

Jonathan Toews, during his time with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After missing two full NHL seasons due to health issues and personal reflection, Toews acknowledged how blessed he feels to get another chance to lace up the skates, especially in Winnipeg. “To get the chance to play again, let alone for the Jets? It’s surreal.”

Toews Wants to Become Part of the Jets’ Family

What’s Toews looking for in this next chapter? More than just a jersey or ice time, he’s hoping to find a connection. He spoke about the Jets’ strong locker room culture — the “family feeling” he keeps hearing about — and how much that matters to him now. After everything he’s been through, it’s clear he’s not taking any of this for granted. He’s looking for purpose, a sense of belonging, and a team he can truly be part of.

Related: Winnipeg Jets’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2024-25

From a hockey perspective, let’s be honest. Not everyone thinks he can still play or will contribute to the team’s success. As a result, coming home isn’t exactly pressure-free. Toews expected some excitement, but once the announcement went public and his phone started lighting up, it hit him just how big this was. This is a Canadian market, and with the way the Jets have performed the past few seasons, expectations are sky-high. Can second-year head coach Scott Arniel lead them further with Toews in tow?

Still, he’s not backing away from any of the pressure. Playing in front of friends and family in his hometown means a lot to him. You can tell he’s proud to be back, ready to embrace everything that comes with it. He’s a Winnipegger through and through — and now he gets to prove it on the ice.

Toews’ Return to the Jets Is a Feel-Good Story on So Many Levels

Even at my advanced age, or perhaps because of it, I’m a sucker for feel-good stories. And this is one of the best. There are hockey signings, and then there are moments that feel bigger, more personal, more emotional, more right. Toews returning to the NHL by signing with the Jets is one of those rare feel-good stories that hits home from several angles.

After missing two full NHL seasons due to chronic immune response syndrome and the effects of long COVID, Toews’ return is remarkable. This was a battle with his own body, one that left his career in doubt. However, the fact that he grappled with the problem and ultimately won is a testament to his drive and determination.

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He stepped away from the game, explored unconventional treatments, and allowed himself the time and space to heal, not just physically, but mentally as well. Toews admitted the journey took him all over, but in the end, it brought him back to where it all began.

His comments during the press conference reflected a deep humility and gratitude. “There are parts of you that never change,” he said. “I’ll always be a Winnipegger through and through.”

For Winnipeg, a Dream Finally Realized

Since the NHL returned to Winnipeg in 2011, Jets fans wondered: Could we ever get Toews in a Jets jersey?

That dream has finally come true. Born and raised in Winnipeg, the kid in the stands watching the original Jets of Teemu Selanne is now the hometown hero, coming full circle. This isn’t just a transaction; it’s a moment. The Jets welcomed Toews home in front of season ticket holders and fans at his introductory press conference — a clear sign of what this means to the city.

Related: Can the Jets Expect Logan Stanley to Ever Reach His Potential?

The Jets are coming off a Presidents’ Trophy-winning regular season but fell short in the second round of the playoffs. Adding Toews is about more than nostalgia. It’s a bet that his leadership, experience, and competitive fire can push the team over the hump.

No One Expects Toews to Dominate, Still …

At 36, no one is expecting Toews to dominate the scoresheet. But what he brings to the locker room — a championship pedigree and a calming presence — could be precisely what this group needs. And from what he’s said, he’s not coming back to wave at the crowd. He’s motivated; he’s trained hard and believes he can still contribute at a high level.

Jonathan Toews with the Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Ultimately, this story isn’t just about hockey. It’s about healing, about coming home, and about finding purpose again in the place where a dream was first born. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the game gives back — not just to cities, but to the people who have given so much to it. For Toews, for Winnipeg, and for hockey fans who love a comeback with heart, this is a story worth celebrating.

What Comes Next for Toews and the Jets?

No one—not even Toews himself—knows exactly how this will go. After time away, conditioning and performance are both big questions. But what’s clear is that he’s motivated, emotionally invested, and ready to give everything he has to this new chapter.

For the Jets, this is about more than just adding a veteran center. It’s about adding a leader, a hometown hero, and a player who knows what it takes to win. For Toews, it’s a rare chance to finish where it all began.

Related: 3 Remaining UFAs the Winnipeg Jets Could Target

As he put it: “It’s an honour. And it’s lit that fire in me again.”