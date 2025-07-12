They Were Once Tampa Bay Lightning: Kevin Weekes

Many people know Kevin Weekes as a studio and game analyst, but the former NHL goaltender did play 348 games in the NHL, including 80 with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He also played for the Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, and New York Islanders before hanging up his skates in 2009.

Weekes was born on April 4, 1975, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to Carl and Vadney Weekes, who had emigrated from the Caribbean nation of Barbados several years before. His first experience with the sport came in playing street hockey, not ice hockey, and the young Weekes improvised when it came to the elaborate and expensive equipment goalies need. Goalie pads were made of sponge from old sofa cushions, often fastened with duct tape or skate laces. His first glove was an empty margarine container. Always drawn to the uniqueness of the cool goalie masks and equipment, he started playing organized hockey in the net at the age of six.

NHL and Lightning Career

Weekes made his NHL debut in 1997 with the Panthers, who drafted him in the 41st round of the 1993 Draft. He compiled a career record of 105-163-39 with a 2.87 goals-against average (GAA) and a .903 save percentage (SV%). Weekes helped the Carolina Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup Final in 2002 and is the Hurricanes’ all-time leader in playoff GAA and SV%.

Kevin Weekes, Carolina Hurricanes (Carolina Hurricanes Media Archives)

After the 1999-00 season, the Islanders traded Weekes to the Lightning for four draft picks, and he played in Tampa until late in the 2001–02 season. He compiled a 29-43-3 record with the Lightning, but saw his time in net reduced when the team acquired Nikolai Khabibulin. Weekes’ agent at the time, Paul Theofanaus, had indicated to Lightning management that he felt it was best for his client if Weekes was traded.

At the 2002 NHL Trade Deadline, the Lightning traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes for forwards Shane Willis and Chris Dingman. At the time of the trade, he was 3-9-0 with a 2.87 GAA for the Lightning. His best game of that season came on Dec. 26, 2001, when he stopped 31 shots in shutting out the Nashville Predators.

Post-NHL Career

Weekes made history in 2009 when he became the first black analyst in ice hockey and has provided color commentary for the NHL Network and CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada. He is also a regular contributor to NHL.com. He joined the ESPN broadcast team in 2021, serving in the studio and as a game analyst for select NHL games. He was nominated for two Sports Emmys in 2024. He is part of the team recognized for their work on the “Big City Greens Classic” and a one-on-one interview with Alex Ovechkin, titled “GR8TNESS.”

Kevin Weekes, at the start of his broadcast career in 2010.

In addition to his TV work, Weekes and his wife, Megan, launched their company called Speekes in 2024 to help people, brands, and businesses unlock their full potential. Megan has over 17 years of experience in marketing, communications, and media, which has helped her husband become very active on social media, being one of the more active reporters of breaking news on social media platforms.

Advocacy

Weekes supports youth hockey in the United States and Canada, and with the Special Forces Charitable Trust (SFT), which is a 501(c)(3) charity that provides meaningful and sustainable support to the Green Berets and their families. The SFT supports timely, innovative, and comprehensive programs and services designed to enhance the well-being and health of both the Special Forces soldiers and their families.

Weekes has been a spokesman for equality and inclusion in the NHL. He has pressed the NHL for more league- and team-sponsored initiatives in urban areas. He wants more equity in access to rinks and equipment. His goal is to have players such as Seth Jones and Evander Kane someday be seen as just another player, not some novelty (from “Kevin Weekes has a powerful voice and platform, and he’s not afraid to use them”, The Athletic, June 17, 2020).

While many would like to see the alumni of their favorite teams be successful on the ice, many of us are also excited to see how much former players like Weekes have done off the ice when their NHL playing days are over.