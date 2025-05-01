Jets Rebound in 5-3 Win Over Blues in Game 5

The Winnipeg Jets remain undefeated at home in the postseason, as they beat the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 5-3 at Canada Life Centre.
Kyle Connor, Nino Niederreiter, Dylan DeMelo, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves.
Nathan Walker and Jimmy Snuggerud scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington made 21 saves.
Game Recap
Game 5 started with a bang as Connor scored his fourth goal of the postseason at 1:23 of the opening period. Mason Appleton created a turnover from behind the net, kicked it to Mark Scheifele, who passed it to a wide-open Connor in front of the net.
The Blues tied the game a little over two minutes later on a tip-in goal from Walker off a Colton Parayko shot from the point.
Niederreiter restored the Jets’ lead at 8:39 with a tip-in of his own, off a shot from Dylan Samberg from the blue line.
Snuggerud tied the game once again at 6:06 of the second period, with a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle off a cross-ice pass in the offensive zone by Robert Thomas.
It was DeMelo’s turn to restore the lead for Winnipeg five minutes later, on a wrist shot from the point that deflected off of Parayko and past Binnington.
Namestnikov made it a 4-2 game at 18:51 from the bottom of the left circle, off a backhand pass from Connor.
Lowry scored an empty-netter at 16:47.
Walker scored his second of the night at 19:07 to cut the lead to 5-3, but it was too little, too late for St. Louis.
The Jets outshot the Blues 26-19 and went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Blues went 0-for-1 with the man advantage.
Up Next
Game 6 is on Friday night in St. Louis.