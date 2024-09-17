Jets’ Success Could Be Impacted by Manitoba Moose Talent & Depth

The Winnipeg Jets just wrapped up their annual Young Stars tournament, putting us one step closer to the end of the offseason and the beginning of the NHL season. The tournament is a great primer for getting amped up for fast-paced action, but it also gives fans a closer look at who stands out amongst the rest of the prospects.

Combining the true rookies with the additional depth the Jets have accumulated in their farm system, a clearer picture begins to emerge of who may play an impact down the line when or if call-ups are needed. Whether it’s a young player or someone who has done the back-and-forth gig before, they’re necessary to the success of a team.

Nikita Chibrikov

A lot of Jets fans have become aware of how fun Nikita Chibrikov is to watch, and it wouldn’t necessarily be a shock to see him bringing his energy to the NHL before the end of the 2024-25 season. Having yet another energetic performance, Chibrikov was in the middle of all the action in the Young Stars tournament, often stirring things up and getting under the opponent’s skin.

That’s an important part of his game, and it’s something that would easily translate to the NHL and somewhat fill a hole of what the Jets lack: a true pest. He also fits the mold of the modern pest, coupling his ability to stir things up with what appears to be a keen offensive sense.

Coming off of his first season in North America, the 21-year-old had a fantastic season with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League (AHL) and even earned a late-season call-up, scoring his first NHL goal with that opportunity. The next time he gets that call, however, it may offer a bit more of an extended stay.

Someone with his style would be a welcome addition to the Jets’ third line, playing that hard-nosed game with an offensive upside to help capitalize on opportunities provided by Adam Lowry or Nino Niederreiter. Down the line, that role could grow, but expect his name to be on the shortlist if someone goes down in the middle six.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Like a few others in the Jets’ system, Jaret Anderson-Dolan may not immediately stand out as someone who could spend time in the NHL this season, but in reality, he could be one of those utility call-ups in a pinch. Players like Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Dominic Toninato have filled that role in recent years, but Anderson-Dolan seemingly has more upside to players like that.

The 25-year-old signed a two-way contract in the offseason to help supplement the Jets’ forward depth, and that sort of move isn’t a bad thing. He’s done this dance before, splitting time between both the AHL and the NHL in the Los Angeles Kings organization. He has found success in the AHL, collecting 79 points in 115 games with the Ontario Reign over four seasons, and can be expected to have some level of production with the Moose.

His importance, however, is to be someone who has had experience at both levels and can handle being one of the “next up” bodies the Jets will need in case of injury. He could likely fill in holes created by a loss in the bottom six and also allow the Jets to have the flexibility to not disrupt younger players’ seasons by bringing them up and down.

Brad Lambert

There’s plenty of speculation as to where Brad Lambert will both start and end his 2024-25 season, but there’s no question his name will be in the mix of players who might make that jump to the NHL and have a legitimate impact. For him, however, it just feels like a matter of time before his name gets inserted into the lineup.

Brad Lambert, Manitoba Moose (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Expected to battle for a spot on that Jets’ second line that has been seeking a bit more punch down the middle, Lambert is coming into training camp after an outstanding rookie season in the AHL, being named to the 2023-24 All-Rookie Team. Many anticipate he’ll go the Kyle Connor development route, starting with the Moose but having a short stay.

Lambert has the talent to make an impact in the NHL, no question about that. The thing that creates uncertainty is wondering whether he’s ready to leap into a full-time NHL gig in the top six. Once again, no questioning his talent, but he’s had just one full professional season under his belt.

This is why it makes more sense to have him start in the AHL, then move him up when either there’s an opening because of an injury, or he forces the hand of the organization by starting hot with the Moose. Regardless of how it happens, Lambert’s impact and breakout with the Jets feels like a matter of when, not if.

Who to Expect in the Defensive Group

The Jets’ defensive group is an interesting study, as there are clearly battles set to take place in training camp for the final spots in the rotation, but it seems as if the group is already set as a whole. It would take a smattering of injuries or incredibly poor performance to alter that, but there are certainly players who could fill any gaps that may arise.

Newer acquisitions like Dylan Coghlan or Haydn Fleury are two defenders who have played that middle-man role where they may not be everyday players but can step in and do well when needed. Alternatively, someone like an Elias Salomonsson could take an unlikely next step into the NHL in his first North American season.

Depth Is a Good Thing

The Jets have done what a lot of successful teams have done and compiled a lot of depth with talent and NHL experience. They’re already preparing themselves for an injury and after an uncharacteristically-healthy season last year, one can’t assume they’ll have the same luck.

The Moose will be an exciting team regardless, as these players will allow them to compete for their own success in the AHL while also serving the purpose of giving people a glimpse into who might don that Jets’ logo at some point this season. Spoiler alert: there’s a lot of options for who could be next in line, so fans should pay close attention to the AHL squad.