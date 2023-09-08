Kiprusoff Vs. Vernon: Who was the Flames’ Better Goaltender?

If you were to ask fans who the best goaltender in Calgary Flames’ franchise history is, the vast majority would tell you Miikka Kiprusoff. The 46-year-old is one of the most beloved players in Flames’ history, and is rightfully getting his number lifted to the rafters this coming season. Throughout the majority of his Flames’ tenure, he was one of the best goalies in the NHL.

Since Kiprusoff’s retirement after the 2012-13 season, the Flames have been struggling to find a long-term, reliable replacement. It goes to show just how difficult it is to find great consistent goaltending in the NHL, and explains why he was, and continues to be, such a fan favourite throughout the city of Calgary.

While Kiprusoff’s accomplishments during his time as a Flame are certainly remarkable, was he truly the best goaltender in franchise history? It seems that when people suggest this, they are discrediting, or perhaps even forgetting, another legendary goaltender in Mike Vernon. The question is: which one was better?

Both Superb Talents

Regardless of which goaltender you believe was the better of the two, there is no denying the fact that both were incredible. As far as stats such as goals-against average and save percentage are concerned, it is impossible to compare the two, as goalie stats had improved tremendously from Kiprusoff’s era to Vernon’s.

As far as their careers are concerned, Vernon comes out on top in terms of longevity, as he logged 781 career games to Kiprusoff’s 624. That said, he played 576 of those games in a Flames sweater, while Vernon trails behind at 527. Kiprusoff also collected more wins in that span with 305 to Vernon’s 262.

Miikka Kiprusoff (Jerome Miron-US PRESSWIRE)

For individual hardware, the two both have a William Jennings Trophy, though Vernon’s came during the 1995-96 season with the Detroit Red Wings, while Kiprusoff’s was as a Flame in 2005-06. Kiprusoff was also able to win the Vezina Trophy that same season, one which Vernon was never able to get his hands on.

During his time with the Flames, Vernon had two seasons in which he finished top five in Vezina Trophy voting, and another two in the top 11. Kiprusoff, as mentioned, collected a Vezina during his time with the Flames while finishing top five on three other occasions, as well as an additional three in the top 11. There is no denying the fact that as far as the regular season is concerned, he is the most decorated goaltender in Flames’ history.

That said, the ultimate goal for both NHL players and teams is to win the Stanley Cup. Kiprusoff came oh so close in 2004, but failed to do what Vernon did in 1989, which was bring this team to its lone Cup championship. Granted, he was surrounded by a more talented team, but at the end of the day, he was able to get it done. Even more impressive is that he was able to outduel one of the game’s all-time greats in Patrick Roy in that ’89 Cup Final.

Kiprusoff Isn’t Definitively Flames’ Best Goalie

As mentioned, a good chunk of Flames fans are quick to suggest that Kiprusoff was undoubtedly the best goaltender the franchise has ever seen. While he was undeniably great and has a legitimate case to one day be included in the Hockey Hall of Fame, Vernon was inducted earlier this year and deserves his flowers from Flames fans as well. Both were elite starting netminders during their tenures in Calgary, and have since proven, given the Flames goaltending struggles over the past decade, just how hard finding a stable presence in the position is.

Mike Vernon, Calgary Flames, Dec. 11, 1993 (Photo by Graig Abel/Getty Images)

Perhaps the main public perception of Kiprusoff being undoubtedly the best in franchise history is partially due to recency bias, as his last season in a Flames uniform came 10 seasons ago, while Vernon’s was 1993-94. So, what say you, Flames fans? Do you put them on an even ranking, or believe one comes out on top?