4 Devils Who Can be Unsung Heroes for 2023-24 Season

When fans, analysts, and hockey spectators think of the New Jersey Devils, players such as Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, and Dougie Hamilton are their first thoughts. After all, they are the top players on the team who consistently create highlight-reel plays. However, depth has, is, and will always be the key to success in the NHL. The speed, physicality, and longevity of the season ensure that every player on an NHL team is important and valuable.

The Devils have built their offensive and defensive core impressively well. Both groups are young and have already shown they can be great players in the league. Their skill, flashiness, and speed can often overshadow the depth the Devils have built. However, every team has unsung heroes, and they’re often players who make the team as successful as their top players. With New Jersey’s depth, multiple players can win the unofficial unsung hero award. Here’s who has the potential.

Ondrej Palat

Ondrej Palat, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, did not have a successful start to his five-year, $30 million contract with New Jersey. In the 2022-23 season, the 32-year-old winger only played 49 games and registered eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points. Palat suffered a groin injury and was out for two months after undergoing surgery in November of 2022. Last season was his first with a new team, and surely one to forget.

However, the Devils signed the veteran forward for leadership, experience, and doing the “dirty work.” The Czechia forward showed Devils fans a small glimpse of his playoff abilities during the 2022 playoff run. (from ‘Devils’ unsung heroes carry them to Game 7 victory: ‘What the playoffs are all about,’ nypost.com, 05/02/2023) He played in 12 games and scored three goals and four assists for seven points. In a three-way tie with Hischier and Dawson Mercer, Palat was second in points for the playoffs. Plus, Devils fans cannot forget the incredible effort he displayed in Game 7 versus the New York Rangers.

After a season in New Jersey under his belt and injuries hopefully in the past, Palat has the potential to be the unsung hero for the Devils. Fans cannot expect him to put up points every night, but he will make the right plays and find ways to win. Lastly, his versatility in the lineup will be an added advantage for the Devils. If need be, he can slot into a top-six role and on both special teams. He’s a beloved veteran and will surely have a strong bounce-back season.

Erik Haula

Erik Haula had an interesting first season with New Jersey. For half of the season, Haula was the villain of the team, but he suddenly became a fan favorite. His play drastically improved while playing on Jack Hughes’ wing. This led to the two forming a great chemistry on and off the ice. Hughes mentioned, “I’m a huge Erik Haula fan, He’s fighting, scoring, penalty killing, on the power play. He’s just a character guy and he fits really well in our locker room. That’s a guy we should bring back for sure.” (from ‘Devils’ Jack Hughes on Erik Haula: ‘That’s a guy we should bring back for sure,’ NJ.com, 06/13/2023) Haula and the Devils found a perfect match, and he will be a valuable piece to the team for the next three seasons.

Haula is the pinnacle of an unsung hero. He is a player that does a little bit of everything but flies under the radar. He will kill off a penalty, get under the opponent’s skin, and score a clutch goal all in one game.

Devils fans should be thrilled that Haula loves being a Devil and will represent the team for the upcoming seasons.

John Marino

John Marino is not only an unsung hero for the Devils, but he is an immensely underrated defenseman in the NHL. His debut season with New Jersey was incredibly successful, and he quickly became a fan favorite. After the Devils parted ways with Ty Smith, a prospect that was very highly touted for many years, fans were unsure of the trade simply because of the lack of knowledge of Marino. However, it would not take long before it appeared that the Devils won the deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The American defender is not going to score many points, but he will definitely prevent opposing points. Furthermore, he is on a very team-friendly contract for the next four seasons. His annual average value (AAV) is $4.4 million, and he is averaging 21:04 of ice time for New Jersey. Marino was surely a top unsung hero for the Devils in the 2022-23 season and will definitely be one for the upcoming season.

Jonas Siegenthaler

Defense wins championships. It is a well-known fact. Jonas Siegenthaler is an instrumental part of the Devils’ defense. However, he does not get the same praise that Hamilton or Luke Hughes do because he is a defensive defenseman. Siegenthaler’s 2022-23 season was the highest scoring of his career, scoring four goals and 17 assists for 21 points. The Swiss defender’s defensive game is often top in the league, and he is known for his shutdown defensive abilities.

Often, the best defenders go unnoticed. However, Siegenthaler makes such impressive defensive plays that they are shown on highlight reels. He will likely be a perennial unsung hero for the Devils and get overshadowed by the immense offensive defenseman on the team.

Winning in hockey requires unsung heroes. No championship team has won without players stepping up and flying under the radar. For the Devils, there are multiple candidates to be the unsung heroes of the 2023-24 season.