Top Canucks Players to Draft in Fantasy Hockey 2023-24

With the 2023-24 NHL regular season approaching, many fans will be prepping for their annual fantasy hockey drafts. Many questions will be asked in the draft process, such as when is the best time to take a goaltender, which bottom-six forwards from a year ago will take a massive step forward and which Vancouver Canuck players should be taken. With that in mind, here are the top Canucks players to draft for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season.

Honourable Mention: Filip Hronek (Defence)

A sneaky-good late-round selection this year could be defender Filip Hronek. Heading into his first full season as a Canuck, the former Detroit Red Wings defender is expected to average over 20 minutes a game while also playing on the second-unit power play. He has also recorded at least 38 points in each of his last two seasons, which shows how valuable he can be when it comes to collecting fantasy points.

Not only can Hronek be useful regarding assists and points, but he also has a strong track record regarding deeper statistics that fantasy leagues use. For example, he has recorded over 110 shots in each of his last four seasons and surpassed the 100-hit mark for the first time in his career during the 2022-23 season. A player that should be available around the 125th-overall pick, he could be one of those later-round steals that helps win a league.

5. Andrei Kuzmenko (Left Wing)

Where to draft Andrei Kuzmenko is an interesting debate heading into this year’s fantasy draft. Some will argue he should be drafted no later than the second round, as he did score 39 goals, while others will say that he should be drafted later based on the fact that he was often benched for stretches of games under Rick Tocchett last season as well as benefiting from a high shooting percentage. While there are risks, he is still a player that should be drafted in the top 40 as it is very possible he will eclipse the 40-goal, 80-point mark in Year 2.

Andrei Kuzmenko and Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Where Kuzmenko will help fantasy teams is on the power play. Last year, he led all Canuck players with 14 power-play goals, which was tied for 14th across the NHL. With Vancouver once again expected to have a strong power-play unit, expect the Russian to once again capitalize, helping boost up his total fantasy value in 2023-24.

4. Thatcher Demko (Goaltender)

Although goaltenders do not pick up as many points as skaters, they are still an important part of any fantasy league. In fact, just like in the NHL, having a strong goalie department could be the difference between missing the playoffs and being crowned league champion. This is why drafting Thatcher Demko is a smart idea, as he is projected to get plenty of starts for the Canucks this season.

One of the areas where Demko should shine this season is saves. Over his final 17 games last season, he stopped, on average, 28.4 per game, which, if each save equals .2 points, would have collected 96.4 points over that span. While projecting goaltenders is difficult in fantasy, he is still one of the best goalie options heading into this season and is worth consideration if available past the 75th-overall selection.

3. J.T. Miller (Center)

J.T. Miller is the type of player that has multiple benefits when it comes to fantasy hockey. Not only can he produce offensively, but depending on the league settings, he can be played as both a center or winger, which allows for some lineup flexibility. A player who is expected to see plenty of ice time this season, he can help in virtually every category, making him a top-50 pick in fantasy drafts this year.

The biggest key for Miller this season will be being focused from start to finish. While it is great that a player has 82 points and 200 hits over an entire campaign, there needs to be consistency throughout for a player to reach their full fantasy value. If he can play like he did once Tocchett arrived last season in 2023-24, he will make fantasy owners very happy this year.

2. Quinn Hughes (Defence)

One of the top point-producing defencemen in the league, expect Quinn Hughes to be gone early in fantasy drafts this year. After finishing last season tied for second in the league in points among defencemen with 76, the sky is the limit for the American defender who could eclipse the 80-point mark in 2023-24. Projected to once again be over 23 minutes per game, there will be plenty of opportunities for him to help fantasy teams in a variety of different categories.

Outside of his offensive totals, Hughes also has value in the defensive zone when it comes to fantasy. He recorded 71 blocked shots in 2022-23 while also throwing 29 hits. While these totals may not be near the league leaders, every point matters when it comes to fantasy hockey, which makes his contributions away from the puck key heading into the upcoming season.

1. Elias Pettersson (Center)

After recording his first 100-point season, Elias Pettersson should be a top-10 fantasy pick heading into the 2023-24 campaign. The Swedish center has developed into one of the best all-around players in the league and should be in the conversation for the Hart Trophy and the Selke Trophy at the end of the year. Heading into the final season of his new contract, he should be motivated to produce, which will be of benefit to not just fans in Vancouver but whoever scoops him up in their draft.

Where Pettersson is going to help fantasy teams is his non-offensive stats. In 2022-23, he finished with 89 blocks as well as 74 assists, all while averaging over 20 minutes per game. A player who should be able to contribute not just at even strength but on the power play, and while shorthanded, he could easily finish the 2023-24 season as a top-five player in fantasy.

Plenty of Options Heading Into The Season

Based on the Canucks’ projected roster, there are plenty of players to select in this year’s fantasy draft. If a team is looking for hits, Carson Soucy could be a perfect fit, while Brock Boeser could be a good addition if someone is lacking shots on goal. While there may be questions on whether or not Vancouver makes the playoffs this season, having some of these players in a fantasy lineup should ensure success during the 2023-24 campaign.