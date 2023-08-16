4 Canucks Breakout Candidates for the 2023-24 Season

The Vancouver Canucks made a few new additions heading into the 2023-24 season after another disappointing season. The organization added to its blue line and found a middle-six centre in Pius Suter late in the offseason. Along with the new additions, there are multiple candidates to break out in 2023-24. From veteran players with a change of scenery to young players looking to take another step in their development. Here are four players to watch next season.

Filip Hronek

The Canucks traded for Filip Hronek from the Detroit Red Wings last season, giving up the 2023 first-round draft pick they acquired in the Bo Horvat trade from the New York Islanders and their own 2023 second-round pick. The 25-year-old will slot into the organization’s top-four defence pairing and will strengthen the team’s right side. Although Hronek has played well in his five seasons in Detroit, he’ll have a larger spotlight playing in a Canadian market.

Filip Hronek, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Along with playing in the team’s top four, Hronek will likely provide the Canucks with offensive production. The Canucks have not received much offensive production from a defenceman other than Quinn Hughes. Outside of Hughes, no other blueliner has posted more than 30 points for the club. However, Hronek has posted more than 30 points in three out of five NHL seasons while being on pace to surpass the mark in the other two seasons.

Latest News & Highlight

Hronek also has an opportunity to break out and take a step in his development. The blueliner was on pace to post 50 points last season, but injuries came in the way. If he manages to stay healthy, he can have a productive career year in his first full season with the Canucks.

Vasily Podkolzin

After a 14-goal and 26 points in 79 games during his rookie season, Vasily Podkolzin spent half of the 2022-23 season in the American Hockey League. He scored four goals and seven points in 39 games while scoring seven goals and posting 18 points in 28 games in Abbotsford. The 2023-24 season is crucial for Podkolzin’s development, as the 2019 10th overall draft pick will turn 23, and the Canucks need him to prove he was the correct selection.

Vasily Podkolzin, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Head coach Rick Tocchet said he wanted to see enthusiasm from the Russian winger next season. He added young players should play with energy by chasing pucks down and winning puck battles, which should get the team and crowd going. The head coach said Podkolzin needs to take more chances instead of playing safe by making plays with his feet and the puck instead of chipping the puck up the boards.

Related: Canucks’ Vasily Podkolzin Needs to Show Progress in 2023-24

“I think that’s experience, I think he learned a lot last year,” Tocchet said. “I mean, I saw him walking around at development camp and he looks shredded. He looks lean. It’s almost like I told him, he’s the type of guy you tell him ‘make sure you’re in shape’, and then he works out every single day. I told him to back off and take a little vacation, I think he’s going to have a child here soon so just enjoy your baby and stuff too, don’t get too crazy. That’s the one thing I love about him is he does work hard.”

If Podkolzin plays how Tocchet expects, the Russian forward could see a jump in production and become a top-six forward. With Horvat gone, he also has an opportunity to play the bumper spot on the first power-play unit if the club is willing to put him in that position. Podkolzin will have a breakout season in his third year in the NHL if he can improve his production and fight for loose pucks.

Arturs Silovs

Although Thatcher Demko is a lock to start in net for the Canucks in the 2023-24 season, Arturs Silovs is a strong candidate to back him up. Last season, Spencer Martin and Collin Delia backed Demko up. With Delia gone, Martin is the only one Silovs has to battle for the backup slot.

Arturs Silovs, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Over the past year, Silovs has shown he is ready to play NHL games. He played 44 games with Abbotsford in the AHL, posting a 26-12-5 record, .909 save percentage (SV%), a 2.44 goals against average (GAA) and four shutouts. He also played five NHL games with the Canucks, posting a 3-2 record, .908 SV% and a 2.75 GAA. Silovs capped off his season with the Canucks in the AHL playoffs, playing two games, with a 1-1 record, .914 SV% and a 2.85 GAA.

Related: Canucks Roundtable: Next Captain, Defence, Kuzmenko & More

After the season, Silovs played 10 games for Latvia at the 2023 World Championships. He posted a 7-3-0 record, 2.20 GAA, .921 SV$ and one shutout. Silovs’ impressive performance helped Latvia win bronze after a 4-3 overtime win over Team USA. As a result, he was named tournament MVP.

If Silovs manages to beat out Martin in training camp and earn the backup spot, it will be a big step in his NHL career. The goaltender will likely challenge Demko for the starting spot in a few years. The 2023-24 season could be the start of something special in net for the Canucks.

Jack Rathbone

Jack Rathbone is in make-or-break territory with Vancouver. Either he makes the roster out of training camp or is traded at some point. Although the blueliner has played 28 games over the past three with the main roster, he hasn’t stayed with the organization for long. Therefore, Rathbone is a candidate for a breakout season with the Canucks because if he sticks around with the club throughout the 2023-24 season, he’s likely taken a step in his development.

Additionally, Rathbone should make the roster and be a part of the Canucks blue line. At 24 years old, there’s no reason to send him down to the AHL, as he should be playing NHL games. The Canucks also added Carson Soucy, a big-bodied defenceman, and already have another big-bodied defenceman, Tyler Myers, on their blue line. Therefore, Rathbone’s mobility will create balance. However, making the opening day roster isn’t as easy as it once was for Rathbone, as the organization has found multiple players who can suit up for the third-pairing left defence slot. Matt Irwin, Akito Hirose, Christian Wolanin, and Guillaume Brisebois will all get a look at the spot.

The Canucks have multiple players who could break out in the 2023-24 season. Veteran players such as Hronek, who can still take another step in their game, young players such as Podkolzin and Silovs, who can make their mark starting next season, and players such as Rathbone, who are on their final opportunity with the club. Other players, such as Nils Hoglander, Anthony Beauvillier, Hirose, and Brisebois, are worth mentioning. Along with the club’s new additions, if any of these players have a breakout season that improves the roster, the Canucks could be a playoff team.